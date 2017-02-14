7 chic décor ideas your guests will want to copy

Chic décor doesn’t have to be difficult to achieve. In fact, creating a stylish home is easier than your think. Today on homify we’re going to show you 7 interiors that we think your guests will love! Easy to emulate and recreate, these designs are so über-chic, fashionable yet timeless you’ll wonder why you didn’t update your home years ago!

Is your dwelling looking a little lacklustre? Is it boring, dull or dowdy? If you’ve answered yes to any of these points, you might want to consider checking out the following and updating your abode with style, pizzazz and flair!