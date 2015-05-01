Rustic seating inspiration

The humble chair—good for sitting on, good for looking at, and an indispensable fixture for any functional and stylish household. The tradition of this fundamental living appurtenance goes back many millennia, and is deeply rooted in societal structures and the development of emblematic authority. Often historically seen as a symbol of dignity and importance, the seemingly modest chair has seen its style and popularity ebb and flow through admiration and approval. Moreover its deeper collective meaning is divisive, and has often induced discord and conflict for many centuries. As the years progressed the simple seat has slowly become something ordinary, an instrument of day to day living that, while perfunctory in its use, offers countless styles, options, and designs.

In keeping with tradition and history, this week we are looking at rustic seating, and offering some inspiration for choosing a stylish and time-honoured piece of furniture. If you would like to see some fashionably chic yet rustic items, then look no further than the gorgeous examples below.