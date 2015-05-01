Rustic seating inspiration

The humble chair—good for sitting on, good for looking at, and an indispensable fixture for any functional and stylish household. The tradition of this fundamental living appurtenance goes back many millennia, and is deeply rooted in societal structures and the development of emblematic authority. Often historically seen as a symbol of dignity and importance, the seemingly modest chair has seen its style and popularity ebb and flow through admiration and approval. Moreover its deeper collective meaning is divisive, and has often induced discord and conflict for many centuries. As the years progressed the simple seat has slowly become something ordinary, an instrument of day to day living that, while perfunctory in its use, offers countless styles, options, and designs.
In keeping with tradition and history, this week we are looking at rustic seating, and offering some inspiration for choosing a stylish and time-honoured piece of furniture. If you would like to see some fashionably chic yet rustic items, then look no further than the gorgeous examples below.
Forget the typical park benches that you remember from your childhood, this dining set raises the standard of rustic and stylish seating. Reminiscent of something you might find at your local park, this gorgeous setting evokes a sense of contemporary cool, while acting practically and stylishly. Combine this rustic suite with modern surroundings, and a cool or crisp colour scheme to balance and contrast the soft, warm timber.
Is there anything more comfortable than a stylish and sumptuous armchair? These seats have appeal and comfort—they are deep, richly coloured, and look perfect to snuggle up with a good book or get cosy at night time. Pair these chairs with contrasting mid-century contemporary designed pieces, angular furniture, and light timber floorboards. In addition to this, consider implementing your sumptuous rustic seating within a home that has exposed timber ceiling beams, and an off-white colour scheme.
When looking for rustic elegance and stylish seating, consider a Shaker style chair. This example perfectly describes the simplicity and delicate modesty of the Shaker movement. The timber is well-constructed, has excellent attention-to-detail, and evokes a humble sense of grace. Place this chair in your living space, bedroom, study, or even sundeck, for a simple and understated aesthetic.
A modern classic, these simple rustic timber chairs are seen in many different forms in cafés around the globe. This version is particularly bucolic in its provincial and seaside style—the light blue pastel hue is wonderfully matched and paired with a timber dining table, while the style of chair would suit almost any interior. Whether you want to coordinate your rustic seating with other worn timber elements, or contrast against some modern touches, this chair is a perfect and versatile option.
Perhaps not as rustic as it is classically stylish, this whitewashed daybed-esque seat is a beautiful addition to any home. Symmetrical in its appearance, this couch-cum-chaise longue works magically in its ability to evoke a sense of countryside glamour, while the rustic finish provides an understated nonchalance. Simply add matching lampshades, cottage style curtains, and plenty of plush throw cushions.
Perhaps you want some seating that goes that extra rustic mile? This is the solution—a driftwood set of two chairs, and a table. This suite is constructed by Julia’s Driftwood, and would not look out of place in The Shire, Middle Earth. The beauty of these pieces are their natural style, they are raw, organic and earthy, with a hint of intrigue and humour. Place your rustic dining set in the garden, or a terrace, or simply somewhere they can be viewed as a bucolic piece of art, as well as functional seating.