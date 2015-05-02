Beautiful country style garden furniture

Is there anything more satisfying than sitting in one’s own garden, breathing in the crisp spring air, and relaxing in a comfortable piece of well-chosen outdoor furniture? Whether you are a gardener extraordinaire, workaholic, city-loving apartment dweller, or simply a hardworking and busy family, you will no doubt relish the thought of a refreshing break outside of your obligatory four walls, and instead cocooned within the rewarding tranquillity of Mother Nature’s embrace. To truly enjoy the outdoors, you will need somewhere comfortable to perch yourself and relax. If you are having trouble deciding on furniture, or simply want a design that is timeless and classic, look no further than the bucolic elegance of countryside style.
For some additional inspiration, and ideas on how to incorporate some fashionable country style garden furniture into your home, take a look at the following splendidly sublime and delightfully dazzling examples below.
Not all country style furniture has to look old and dowdy. Forget the dull and drab furniture of yesteryear, and think about incorporating some seriously stylish outdoor dining. This set has everything you could want and more—waterproof wicker seating with crisp white cushions, modern mid-century style round table, all in a light and versatile colour scheme. Simply add luxury table linen, decorative lantern, plenty of food for the whole family, and you will be assured a comfortable and elegant celebration or relaxing gathering.
When we think about country style luxury we often think wicker, whitewashed timber, and rustic furniture. This table and two chairs take country style to the next level. Replete with herringbone patterned seats, cute compact table, and decorative wrought iron lacework, these pieces will last forever and impart a sense of cool style to your dwelling. To accessorise add some luxe garden lanterns, and plenty of outdoor plants for colour and life.
Selecting poolside furniture can be a tricky task, you need something hard-wearing but also stylish. Take a look at this classic set, perfect for taking a break in the sun, this dining suite is an excellent addition to any country style home or simply for an injection of character and charm. The white wicker seating blends well with the glass topped wicker table and looks elegantly timeless and a little more chic than shabby.
Country style garden furniture need not be merely seating and dining, there are other types of very important furniture which play an important role within one’s domestic space. Enter the all-purpose country style bench. This wonderful item is super versatile and looks stunning within this contemporary outdoor kitchen. The cooking space is very clean and crisp with stainless counters and cabinets while the raw and rustic timber of the bench warms the space and adds a little character and charm. An outdoor bench is a useful addition, and perfect if you want your friends to gather while you cook, or simply a place to display the night's banquet,
Nothing says country more than this beautiful raw timber seat—classic, timeless and easy to implement, this piece of furniture will see itself act as a work of art and a lovely way to sit and enjoy the outdoors. Place this bench underneath some eaves, on a deck, or even out amongst the foliage, to enjoy everything your garden has to offer. If you have a raw timber finish, remember to treat the wood with a finish or wax occasionally to prevent the wood cracking or becoming aged.
Part furniture, part accommodation, this outdoor cabin is utterly charming and extremely cute. Produced by Arctic Cabins, this little getaway is a retreat from the outdoors, yet embraces the surrounding space and evokes a sense of mystery and intrigue. You can’t help but want to see what lies inside this tiny hideaway, whilst the exterior décor is actually fairly recessive and in-keeping with a country aesthetic. Within the cabin there is a space to barbeque, socialise, and depending on the size of the cabin, a place to sleep!