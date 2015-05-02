Beautiful country style garden furniture

Is there anything more satisfying than sitting in one’s own garden, breathing in the crisp spring air, and relaxing in a comfortable piece of well-chosen outdoor furniture? Whether you are a gardener extraordinaire, workaholic, city-loving apartment dweller, or simply a hardworking and busy family, you will no doubt relish the thought of a refreshing break outside of your obligatory four walls, and instead cocooned within the rewarding tranquillity of Mother Nature’s embrace. To truly enjoy the outdoors, you will need somewhere comfortable to perch yourself and relax. If you are having trouble deciding on furniture, or simply want a design that is timeless and classic, look no further than the bucolic elegance of countryside style.

For some additional inspiration, and ideas on how to incorporate some fashionable country style garden furniture into your home, take a look at the following splendidly sublime and delightfully dazzling examples below.