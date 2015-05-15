7 great examples of functional workspaces

These days our lives are busier and more demanding than ever. We are constantly engaged in work, family, career, and all of the corresponding responsibilities that come with a hectic 21st century existence. As we are working longer hours, it has become a necessity to have a home workstation. If not simply to organise one’s self for the day ahead, a study or office can help improve organisation and compartmentalise all of your business and work needs into one area of your domestic space. When designing or renovating your workspace, you will want to ensure the area is efficient, maximally productive, and of course, stylish.
For some helpful pointers, take a gander over the following wonderfully presented examples below, and begin transforming your study into the gorgeously functional space it deserves to be.
Distraction can be one of the biggest killers when it comes to your home office productivity. Things like mobile phones, messy cupboards, and overly decorated rooms can all lead to interference and in turn, an ineffective workspace. Choose a space that is quiet, accessory free, and with good light. If you are renovating, choose a neutral or light colour scheme such as white, as illustrated above. Ensure your desk is cleared of clutter, and perhaps add a few indoor plants to bring life and vivacity to the space.
Sometimes we want a workspace that is quiet, cosy and comfortable. If you have to do some important reading, or simply need to write down something when you finish work, then this is the space for you. Add cosy mood lighting, wall art, very few adornments or decor and a simple neutral colour scheme.
If you want a workspace that inspires, then look no further than this stylish example. Replete with contemporary desk, neutral colour scheme, upholstered chair, and unpolluted desk space, this room is oozing opulence, charm, and affluence. With carefully chosen wall décor, Rupert Bevan have decorated the space to motivate yet focus the occupant.
Rustic style does not have to mean messy—get your home office in order and ensure you have enough space to work, few distractions, and good lighting. The character and charm of this space is inviting and interesting—filled with a moody sense of comfort, the dark and dusky colour scheme works wonderfully to create an enjoyable and colourful space.
If you are really struggling to get some solace from the madness of your domestic space, why not install a pod? These workspaces from Armadilla Pods, are the ideas getaway from the noise and distraction often found in many home offices or studies. With everything you could possibly need, these cute and stylish work pods are the ideal way to isolate one’s self from the hustle and bustle of an interior workspace.
The opposite of the work pod is the central home study. Normally an area by a staircase would seem a poor choice for a place where you need some peace and quiet, but in actual fact, this space utilises an often neglected area of the home, and creates a wonderful workspace. Sure, this desk is in an area of high foot traffic, but it manages to incorporate a desk and storage space while looking uber-stylish, and extremely useable. Pop in those earphones and let the rumbling sound of children pelting up and down the staircase drift away.
We tend to want to separate work from sleeping, and therefore workspaces in the bedroom are not generally a great idea. This example however is an exception—perfectly built into the stylish dressing robes, this compact yet comfortable desk and chair are gorgeously sleek. Perhaps not a place for a long work session after a long day, this desk is perfect for penning a letter, checking emails, or conversely can be used as a dressing table.