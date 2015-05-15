7 great examples of functional workspaces

These days our lives are busier and more demanding than ever. We are constantly engaged in work, family, career, and all of the corresponding responsibilities that come with a hectic 21st century existence. As we are working longer hours, it has become a necessity to have a home workstation. If not simply to organise one’s self for the day ahead, a study or office can help improve organisation and compartmentalise all of your business and work needs into one area of your domestic space. When designing or renovating your workspace, you will want to ensure the area is efficient, maximally productive, and of course, stylish.

For some helpful pointers, take a gander over the following wonderfully presented examples below, and begin transforming your study into the gorgeously functional space it deserves to be.