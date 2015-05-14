Heating your home: stylish radiators

Radiators, an essential part of almost every home far north of the equator. They provide warmth, cosiness, and relief from the harsh and often long winter months. If you live anywhere within Britain or Northern Europe, you will understand the importance of a radiator, and also the unfortunate appearance of many ugly or unsightly models. Regrettably, more often than not, the common wall heater is an irritatingly beastly looking appliance—large, solid, imposing and immovable. Moreover, their unattractiveness often does nothing for the sleek and well-designed aesthetic you try so hard to achieve. Ruinous to your décor, with an uncompromising and inflexible monstrousness, a radiator can look notoriously out of place.

Fight back against these interior eyesores, and take a look at the following exciting and ingenious examples below. With a little help from homify you can transform these bulky appliances into stylish recessive domestic features.