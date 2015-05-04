Creating a functional and stylish child’s room can be a tricky and often daunting task. With countless different design options, styles, tastes, and important things to consider, ensuring your little one’s room is practical as well as fun can be complex and challenging. Firstly, you will want to ensure the space will stand the test of time—with tastes and styles developing and altering almost daily, a room that can last for 5 years or more is an important and crucial component. Secondly, you must guarantee that you have enough storage space for the many different odds and ends that inconveniently and effortlessly accumulate.
If you need some extra inspiration, take a look at the fabulous examples of functional bedrooms and playrooms below, and begin planning your child’s domestic makeover today.
This space is a perfect example of how to effectively furnish and decorate a stylish child’s room. Functional, practical, and effortlessly fun, this room is intriguing in its simple yet stylish design. With an element of Scandinavian simplicity, this space has storage, clean lines, easy to maintain surfaces, and a cohesive style. Emulate this with beechwood furniture, oversized dollhouse, wall shelf, and statement chair.
When we think of workspaces, we immediately think of adult areas, home offices and rooms filled with practical places to 'get stuff done'. We often forget about children and their need for an effective and efficient space, not necessarily to work, but to play, draw, paint, and perhaps do homework. This little desk is an excellent example of how a small desk can be incorporated into an alluring room with ease, whilst remaining a colourful space that is decorative and stylish.
Storage is one of the most important elements to consider when designing or decorating your child’s room. Take a look at this chest, it is a great way to infuse you child’s space with some colour, whilst providing effective storage for toys, linen, or other miscellany. Choose a pattern that suits your little one’s décor, be it cars, trucks, dolls, houses or simply a bright colour, and you will find yourself with an excellent storage solution.
Possibly the coolest child’s room we have seen, this bedroom doubles as a fun and exciting playroom. This circus themed space oozes style, charm and character, as well as providing a sense of liveability and nonchalance. The best element about this room is that is it not only stylish and exciting, but extremely practical as well. Plentiful storage exists both under the bed and within the wall cupboard, as well as offering an easy clean floor that is perfect for a messy youngster's space.
When you were a child, was there anything better than having a little hideaway, a place to take your friends, play games and have fun? This is the ultimate in child getaways—a collection of bright modular furniture make up a super comfortable sectional sofa, additionally with a plush carpet, and plenty of room to relax and chill-out. Perfect for children of varying ages, this space is a well-designed basement conversion that acts, not only as a playroom, but also as a workspace for your child, and an effective storage space for their toys.
One of the most important things to consider when planning a child’s room is the storage of clothing and other necessary items such as shoes, linen and pillows. Choose a timeless design, something that will age with your child, and a piece of furniture that is recessive and can be utilised within many changing décor options and designs. This example is a wonderful illustration of furniture that is perfect for a young or older child, and something that can transition with them through many years.