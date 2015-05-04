Creating a functional and stylish child’s room can be a tricky and often daunting task. With countless different design options, styles, tastes, and important things to consider, ensuring your little one’s room is practical as well as fun can be complex and challenging. Firstly, you will want to ensure the space will stand the test of time—with tastes and styles developing and altering almost daily, a room that can last for 5 years or more is an important and crucial component. Secondly, you must guarantee that you have enough storage space for the many different odds and ends that inconveniently and effortlessly accumulate.

If you need some extra inspiration, take a look at the fabulous examples of functional bedrooms and playrooms below, and begin planning your child’s domestic makeover today.