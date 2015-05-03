Luxurious and stylish textiles for every room

Silk, cotton, wool, velvet, leather and linen, whichever your preference, fabric is undoubtedly an essential home accoutrement, and a fundamental component of how we decorate and design our domestic spaces. Be it woven, knitted, crocheted or felted, there is always a desire and need for quality textiles within our home. In the bathroom we require towels, in the dining room a tablecloth, the bedroom, bed linen—the numerous stylistic options and countless household applications can be excitingly intimidating and complex.

Let homify show you the way—take a peek at this week’s ideabook, brimming with stylish examples of different and interesting textiles for almost every room of your house.