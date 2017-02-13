8 enclosed balconies that are perfect for Singapore

An indoor balcony or terrace is particularly good for warm, tropical climates. It combines the relaxing, outdoorsy feel of a normal balcony with the much needed bliss of cool air conditioning. It also gives you a whole lot more choices when it comes to non-weatherproof furniture. But how can you avoid making an indoor balcony feel like just another part of your living room?

Well, the secret is to use the right furnishings and invite a little bit of nature into your balcony design. To see how, come with us to check out 8 perfect enclosed balconies. We bet there's something here to inspire our Singaporean readers!