8 enclosed balconies that are perfect for Singapore

An indoor balcony or terrace is particularly good for warm, tropical climates. It combines the relaxing, outdoorsy feel of a normal balcony with the much needed bliss of cool air conditioning. It also gives you a whole lot more choices when it comes to non-weatherproof furniture. But how can you avoid making an indoor balcony feel like just another part of your living room?
Well, the secret is to use the right furnishings and invite a little bit of nature into your balcony design. To see how, come with us to check out 8 perfect enclosed balconies. We bet there's something here to inspire our Singaporean readers!
This indoor balcony has a beautiful glass wall. It has that really vivacious, holiday-like feel too. There are lots of takeaways here; from the oversized turquoise cushion and throw, to the astroturf and houseplants set at varying heights. Check out the outdoor wicker furniture too.
There isn't much to this indoor balcony or terrace, but it works perfectly for the space. This is a good example of how you might create the look and feel of a balcony when you don't really have one. The secret here lies in using outdoor furniture and using minimal elements.
This is another example of how to create the look and feel of a little outdoor area with just a few furnishings. A distressed wooden stool, a retro outdoor lamp and an old shabby chic white sideboard are all you need. The key to making this look work is using older items that you might ordinarily see in a typical outdoor balcony.
This little indoor balcony takes things a step further. The platform is an excellent addition because it makes space for a bohemian style scattering of cushions. A balcony is a place to relax after all, so a casual approach really works here.
Balconies are places to unwind and connect with the natural elements. This interior designers and decorators of this indoor balcony have definitely created a place with the best of both worlds. It has lush green foliage and wicker furniture, combined with the comfort of indoor cushions. Any kind of natural texture or material like wicker is a good choice for an indoor balcony because it brings in some natural textures.
Split bamboo can be easily arranged to create a feature wall like this. Bamboo or even wooden panels are a good choice because they bring that all-important hint of nature into the indoor balcony. Don't forget that super comfortable seating is a must too.
This indoor balcony has great windows that allow a lot of natural light to floor the area. The light and easy ambience has been accentuated by the use of a plexiglass table. There's a comfy chair and of course a little magazine rack. This is the perfect reading nook.
If you have a really tiny indoor balcony area, you'll love this layout. It's very simply composed of just a little wooden bench. Note how the space underneath has storage boxes on wheels so they can be easily hidden away when needed. There are just a few pillows and a magazine rack, but it's the perfect little setup.
