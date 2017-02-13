Your browser is out-of-date.

8 enclosed balconies that are perfect for Singapore

April Kennedy
Projeto Alto do Ipiranga SP, Lo. interiores
An indoor balcony or terrace is particularly good for warm, tropical climates. It combines the relaxing, outdoorsy feel of a normal balcony with the much needed bliss of cool air conditioning. It also gives you a whole lot more choices when it comes to non-weatherproof furniture. But how can you avoid making an indoor balcony feel like just another part of your living room?

Well, the secret is to use the right furnishings and invite a little bit of nature into your balcony design. To see how, come with us to check out 8 perfect enclosed balconies. We bet there's something here to inspire our Singaporean readers!

1. The perfect nook

Projeto Alto do Ipiranga SP, Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

This indoor balcony has a beautiful glass wall. It has that really vivacious, holiday-like feel too. There are lots of takeaways here; from the oversized turquoise cushion and throw, to the astroturf and houseplants set at varying heights. Check out the outdoor wicker furniture too.

2. A small refuge

Lisboa Baixa - Before and After, Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

There isn't much to this indoor balcony or terrace, but it works perfectly for the space. This is a good example of how you might create the look and feel of a balcony when you don't really have one. The secret here lies in using outdoor furniture and using minimal elements.

3. The indoor balcony

Apartamento na Av. Roma, Atelier da Calçada
Atelier da Calçada

Atelier da Calçada
Atelier da Calçada
Atelier da Calçada

This is another example of how to create the look and feel of a little outdoor area with just a few furnishings. A distressed wooden stool, a retro outdoor lamp and an old shabby chic white sideboard are all you need. The key to making this look work is using older items that you might ordinarily see in a typical outdoor balcony.

4. A platform oasis

M life| Средиземноморская жизнь, WhiteRoom
WhiteRoom

WhiteRoom
WhiteRoom
WhiteRoom

This little indoor balcony takes things a step further. The platform is an excellent addition because it makes space for a bohemian style scattering of cushions. A balcony is a place to relax after all, so a casual approach really works here.

5. Smart and lush indoor balcony

APARTAMENTO, MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES
MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES

MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES
MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES
MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES

Balconies are places to unwind and connect with the natural elements. This interior designers and decorators of this indoor balcony have definitely created a place with the best of both worlds. It has lush green foliage and wicker furniture, combined with the comfort of indoor cushions. Any kind of natural texture or material like wicker is a good choice for an indoor balcony because it brings in some natural textures.

6. A place to chill

COZINHA X MINI BIBLIOTECA, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Split bamboo can be easily arranged to create a feature wall like this. Bamboo or even wooden panels are a good choice because they bring that all-important hint of nature into the indoor balcony. Don't forget that super comfortable seating is a must too.

7. A city balcony

De balcón a espacio polivalente, SAUCO DESIGN S.L.
SAUCO DESIGN S.L.

SAUCO DESIGN S.L.
SAUCO DESIGN S.L.
SAUCO DESIGN S.L.

This indoor balcony has great windows that allow a lot of natural light to floor the area. The light and easy ambience has been accentuated by the use of a plexiglass table. There's a comfy chair and of course a little magazine rack. This is the perfect reading nook.

8. The perfectly minimalist indoor balcony

북카페 거실 인테리어, 홍예디자인
홍예디자인

홍예디자인
홍예디자인
홍예디자인

If you have a really tiny indoor balcony area, you'll love this layout. It's very simply composed of just a little wooden bench. Note how the space underneath has storage boxes on wheels so they can be easily hidden away when needed. There are just a few pillows and a magazine rack, but it's the perfect little setup.

If you enjoyed this, you'll love: 15 ways to make a calm little corner in your home.

10 Feng-Shui Tips and Tricks to Fulfill Your Home with Positive Vibes
Which of these balcony designs are you likely to try?

