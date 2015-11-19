7 vital tips to help sell your house

Aside from buying your first home, selling a house or dwelling has to be one of the most stressful experiences one can undertake. Whether you are putting your family home on the market, or simply trading in an investment property, you will undoubtedly have monetary considerations and requirements. Along with the financial stresses, there is always the looming question of whether the property will actually sell. To give yourself a fighting chance when tackling the cut-throat real estate sellers' market, you need to ensure your home is well-decorated, and ready for inspection.

There are several easy things you can do to ensure your property is a cut above the rest. Quick fixes to your interior such as removing personal items will help to create a blank canvas in the eye of the homebuyer. Additionally, you may want to renew your flooring, or choose a new colour scheme.

Today on homify we are here to present you with seven different simple adjustments you can undertake, to ensure your dwelling is a standout property. Check out the images and examples below, and guarantee that your home is an outstanding and enviable abode.