7 vital tips to help sell your house

Aside from buying your first home, selling a house or dwelling has to be one of the most stressful experiences one can undertake. Whether you are putting your family home on the market, or simply trading in an investment property, you will undoubtedly have monetary considerations and requirements. Along with the financial stresses, there is always the looming question of whether the property will actually sell. To give yourself a fighting chance when tackling the cut-throat real estate sellers' market, you need to ensure your home is well-decorated, and ready for inspection.
There are several easy things you can do to ensure your property is a cut above the rest. Quick fixes to your interior such as removing personal items will help to create a blank canvas in the eye of the homebuyer. Additionally, you may want to renew your flooring, or choose a new colour scheme.
Today on homify we are here to present you with seven different simple adjustments you can undertake, to ensure your dwelling is a standout property. Check out the images and examples below, and guarantee that your home is an outstanding and enviable abode.
First things first, get rid of the bold colours! One of the most important things that your home can impart is an enticing first impression. If your walls have been painted your favourite dusty blue, or bright red hue, prospective homebuyers are going to be put off. Neutral is the key to ensuring the house looks spacious and inviting. Furthermore, it will give the sense that the property is a fresh canvas for their potential furniture and future aesthetic preferences.
Unfortunately, repainting the home is a time-consuming an arduous task, not to mention expensive. However, your money will be well-spent and you are almost guaranteed to get a larger volume of people interested in your home.
One of the key things to remember when selling your home, is that is it no longer your home! The moment you decide to sell a property, is the time at which you then need to emotionally detach from the house. The first thing that needs to go are personalisations and family specific ornamentation. You may think your daughters graduation photo is perfect above the mantelpiece, but prospective buyers will not.
As difficult as it may feel, family photos need to go. Get rid of all of the framed memories, art, and only keep a few key pieces that add a little interest within the space. Once you remove your family's personality from the home, you will allow buyers to see the house as their residence, and not as yours.
After removing what might seem like all of your domestic decorations, you will finally get to add some items. Plants are a fabulous inclusion for a dwelling that is on the market, adding style and life to an interior.
The key is to add minimal pieces, without going over the top. Think symmetrical planters for your porch or courtyard, along with small fragrant plants for balconies, as well as inside upon dining tables. Fresh flowers will add colour to your neutral interior, and look fabulously full of life.
If the interior of your home is dank, dark, and dull, no one is going to be particularly interested in moving in! Lighting can drastically alter the ambience of a room, and if you illuminate your domestic areas well, you will find a renewed sense of life and energy within the space.
Ensure all of your interior is well-lit, as well as fabulously bright and inviting. Bedrooms should be subtle and warm, evoking a sense of rest and relaxation. Dining and kitchen spaces benefit from brightness, which highlights the cleanliness of the space. Avoid having a kitchen that has features any dark corners or nooks, as this will instantly put off potential buyers. Additionally, ensure you keep curtains open, and avoid heavy drapes that may impede the flow of bright natural light into the home.
Depending on how long you have lived in your home, you will no doubt have caused some damage to the floors. Flooring, even the most hard-wearing materials, tend to have an expiry date. If your timber floors have started to look a little shabby, or your carpet is stained, it might be time to renew and refresh. Investing in new floors will pay off when putting your home on the market.
Unless you feel like a long and disruptive DIY project, the best idea is to contact a professional, and have your flooring replaced, varnished, or fixed up. This can be undertaken efficiently, and in time for your sale date.
It's commonly echoed throughout the home selling community, that if you want to gain maximum exposure and success when offering your property, it needs to be clean and uncluttered. But what does this actually mean? Sure we all know how to clean a house, but do we really know how to declutter a space?
First off, there should be no boxes, no excessive storage of items within the home. Cupboards can still contain clothing and necessary miscellany, but everything else has to go. One of the most common problems is book clutter within home offices. Essentially, you should remove at least two-thirds of the books within your study, to provide enough empty space for the area to feel open and clean. Expect to take out most of the ornamentation within your home, along with souvenirs, curiosities, and most of your art. Selling a house can actually be a perfect excuse for a garage sale, or to get rid of unnecessary junk within the home.
Finally, tidying and cleaning the house. Ensure you leave the cleaning until last, and especially after you have decluttered the existing home appurtenances. Depending on your workload and time constraints, it is often a good idea to engage a professional to help you with the first clean. It will get the house to a saleable level of cleanliness, and save your precious time.
You know that large crack in the hallway cornice that you have been living with for the last 3 years? We'll it is time to fix all of those unsightly nagging problems that have plagued your home for far too long. It may be a leaky tap, a creaky door, or cracks in the walls, whatever the issue it needs to be resolved! Small problems that you and your family haven't noticed in years, will definitely stand out to a potential buyer. The solution? Ensure your dwelling is well-maintained, with functional fittings, fresh fixtures, and an undamaged aesthetic. This will appeal to homebuyers, and ensure you property stands up against the other houses on offer.
