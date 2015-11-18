Tips to integrate bold colour into a home

One of the most common decorating queries people have when renovating or renewing their home, is how to integrate more colour into their domestic space. Let's face it, for most of us, spending too much time within monochromatic rooms tends to lead to monotony and tedium. Colour is the antidote. With its daring and vivacious aesthetic, it can add life and energy to a room, while drastically enhancing a boring or dull interior. If your room is playfully decorated with bold hues, then your guests and visitors are likely to experience that upbeat ambience as well. However, adding colour can be a daunting experience. Too much, or incorrectly paired hues, and you end up with a gaudy pastiche of headache inducing tones. Furthermore, as it is quite easy to make a mistake when adding bold tones, individuals tend to stick to the time-honoured neutral and muted shades.

Today on homify we're here to change your preconceived ideas about colourfully bold interior spaces. There are a plethora of easy ways to inject bold colours without any risk of interior decorating disasters. Think feature walls, accessories, and colourful pieces of furniture to transform your space from drab to fab! If you would like some sophisticated examples, and a few handy hints, check out the images below, and brighten up your life today.