Tips to maximise space in your bathroom

In large cities such as Singapore, space comes at an absolute premium, and therefore apartments tend to be compact and perfunctory. For most of us, a small bathroom is a way of life. Even those who reside in larger condominiums or townhouses tend to have the inevitable tiny guest bathroom, or ensuite. The good news is, compact bathrooms are not the end of the world, with a few handy alterations and modifications, a minuscule washroom can be reconfigured to provide a comfortable, and ultimately stylish place to bathe.

Today on homify we are taking a look at how to maximise space within your bathroom, with a few handy tips and tricks to create a practical, yet sophisticated wet room. From simple solutions such as reducing clutter and improving storage, to a more involved approaches of employing well-configured fixtures and unique colour schemes, we’ve got you covered! Check out the exciting examples and ideas below, and ensure you get the most from your compact bathroom.