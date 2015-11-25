Tips to maximise space in your bathroom

In large cities such as Singapore, space comes at an absolute premium, and therefore apartments tend to be compact and perfunctory. For most of us, a small bathroom is a way of life. Even those who reside in larger condominiums or townhouses tend to have the inevitable tiny guest bathroom, or ensuite. The good news is, compact bathrooms are not the end of the world, with a few handy alterations and modifications, a minuscule washroom can be reconfigured to provide a comfortable, and ultimately stylish place to bathe.
Today on homify we are taking a look at how to maximise space within your bathroom, with a few handy tips and tricks to create a practical, yet sophisticated wet room. From simple solutions such as reducing clutter and improving storage, to a more involved approaches of employing well-configured fixtures and unique colour schemes, we’ve got you covered! Check out the exciting examples and ideas below, and ensure you get the most from your compact bathroom.
First things first, let's talk about bathroom storage. Many of us tend to accumulate an ungodly array of all manner of toiletries and cosmetics. Essentially, these items take up space, and within a small bathroom, this can cause an organisational nightmare. It's time to clear out all of those unwanted, and more importantly, unneeded accessories, and tidy up any clutter.
When it comes to storage within a small bathroom, it can be tricky finding furniture that fits the bill. Often pieces are too large, cumbersome, or simply don't conform to awkward dimensions or spaces. This is where built-in shelving can really offer a sophisticated alternative. Take a peek at this example. The built-in shelves provide a handy place to keep accoutrements, and could easily hold baskets to look after smaller items. The shelf is also illuminated, adding a warm glow within the room, and looking extremely elegant. The best thing about built-in shelving is that it can be designed to fit almost any bathroom, despite its compact size. Chat to a professional if you are considering this for your own home, and rethink your bathroom with style.
Colours and tiles have a huge impact on the overall aesthetic and ambience of your bathroom. If you have a small space, you will probably want to avoid using huge amounts of brightly coloured or contrasting hues. However, colour can still be implemented with more neutral tones to evoke a sense of depth. Contrary to popular belief dark shades can actually look brilliant in small rooms, and work beautifully to create a moody and rich atmosphere. Use in moderation, and always pair with soft subtle lighting, minimal furniture, and consult an interior designer if you have any queries.
This example is a good demonstration of how to utilise different patterns and colours in a compact space, without impeding on the overall spacious feeling or vibe. The theme is nautical, and utilises a seaside palette of blues, whites, and light browns. The patterned tiles behind the basin add interest and a uniqueness to the room, while the vibrant blue tiles are used minimally to create a serene restfulness.
Bright lighting is always a welcome sight within a bathroom. It is evocative of hygienic spaces, and helps to suggest the room is clean, sanitary, and fresh. As a bonus, bright well-lit bathrooms also feel more spacious, working perfectly in conjunction with a white or neutral colour scheme.
Within this bathroom we are greeted with a minimalist space that utilises a few simple yet thoughtfully chosen fixtures and colours. The bright and crisp while walls and ceiling exudes elegance and a contemporary edge, while the timber flooring is a nice contrast, seen again in the mirror frame. The basin is neutral and earthy, allowing the occupant a warmth and inviting ambience.
Fittings can make or break a bathroom. With correctly chosen pieces, the room will look fabulously open and as spacious as possible. However, if fixtures are bulky and do not integrate well with the shape and size of the space, the room will end up feeling cramped and cloistered.
The bathroom above is particularly well designed. As we can see this space is extremely compact, and normally in this situation it would be impossible to include a bath. However, utilising ingenious fixtures, the room not only have a bath, but also a shower, and neat basin as well.
Built-in shelving is employed to save space, while the bath and sink overlap, expertly using the corner area. The colour scheme is neutral, and lighting is bright and sophisticatedly placed.
Awkward spaces are a common challenge in small bathrooms. Often the inherent nature of a small bathroom is that it is located in a nook, or unusual area of one's home. To combat this, it is important to think outside the box, and use a little creativity. If you are unsure how to go about this, a professional architect or bathroom designer is your best option.
In this image above we see a space that has beautifully included the shower within a corner of the room that may have been overlooked due to its awkward placement. Generally we tend to place the basin next to the window, but in this case it would have made the arrangement and position of the other fixtures extremely difficult. Instead, the shower takes up the window area, looking inventive and highly unique. Paired with an elegant timber vanity and matching mirror, this room is original and full of character.
Last, but certainly not least, we arrive at the use and inclusion of mirrors and reflective surfaces. Mirrors have long been used as an easy and effective way to increase the apparent size of various domestic spaces. From bedrooms to living rooms, handy, inexpensive, and timeless mirror can drastically alter one's perception of a room. There are also a plethora of different designs and implementation options. You may want to consider adding some additional storage space with a mirrored medicine cabinet, or perhaps an entire wall of reflective glass.
This bathroom is a beautiful example. The colour scheme is neutral and spacious, the fixtures are thoughtfully considered, appropriately sized, and the mirror adds an element of elegance. This sophisticated space is a great combination of a number of factors, all which contribute to a welcoming, and age-defiant bathroom.
If you would like some more bathroom tips and tricks, check out our other Ideabook: 6 easy steps to a fancy bathroom