Make work fun with a stylish and practical home office

Working from home doesn't have to mean labouring away in a dull, dank, and disused corner of your home. On the contrary, domestic workspaces can provide stylishly sophisticated spaces, replete with astute personalisations, while maximising productivity, efficiency and enjoyment. On average, a full time employee will spend around 99,117 hours working. To sum that up, it is the equivalent of almost 12 years of solid work! For many, the workplace is their second home, and therefore it should be a comfortable and enjoyable space. If you are unable to alter your office area at work, you can at least ensure your home office is neat and effective.

However, setting up a workspace can be a daunting task. There are numerous considerations to take into account such as the amount of space available, furniture, ergonomic design, accessories, clutter and storage. Here at homify we love a well-designed workspace, and to ensure you get the most out of your study space, we have collated a series of tips and handy decorating tricks. Your office should be fun, engaging and an area of your abode in which you want to spend time, rather than avoid. Check out the images and examples below, and redesign your workplace today!