Make work fun with a stylish and practical home office

Working from home doesn't have to mean labouring away in a dull, dank, and disused corner of your home. On the contrary, domestic workspaces can provide stylishly sophisticated spaces, replete with astute personalisations, while maximising productivity, efficiency and enjoyment. On average, a full time employee will spend around 99,117 hours working. To sum that up, it is the equivalent of almost 12 years of solid work! For many, the workplace is their second home, and therefore it should be a comfortable and enjoyable space. If you are unable to alter your office area at work, you can at least ensure your home office is neat and effective.
However, setting up a workspace can be a daunting task. There are numerous considerations to take into account such as the amount of space available, furniture, ergonomic design, accessories, clutter and storage. Here at homify we love a well-designed workspace, and to ensure you get the most out of your study space, we have collated a series of tips and handy decorating tricks. Your office should be fun, engaging and an area of your abode in which you want to spend time, rather than avoid. Check out the images and examples below, and redesign your workplace today!
Flooring is an oft-overlooked way one can drastically enhance their home office space. When we think of decorating, we often spend the majority of our time deciding on new and improved furniture and wall colours, with the flooring taking a back seat during the design process. However, it is the floors that can have one of the biggest impacts within a space. Think about the existing floor, what you are capable of changing, and what you aren't. If you are building a space from scratch, you will have a huge range of options available. If this is the case, it is often a good idea to chat to an interior designer, to ensure your theme is cohesive and undertaken with thoughtfulness.
In this example we are privy to a gorgeous home office that beautifully incorporates a rug atop the rather bland beige floor. The rug is a highlight within the room, and evokes a sense of colour and life. Paired with other fabulous features such as the long horizontal window, and side wall shelving, this is a workplace you won't want to leave!
Next up we have one of the easiest ways to transform your home office from dull and dreary to fabulous and fun! A feature wall has long been an easy and stylish addition to many different domestic spaces, but can be particularly wonderful within a study space. These days there are a plethora of different options; wall murals, stickers, coloured paint, and chalkboard paint are just a few options within a host of numerous possibilities.
If you take a look above you will see a stylishly compact space that has opted for a black and white colour scheme. The design is exciting, lively, and features a huge image on the left wall, and typographical wallpaper in the centre. The words are computer game related, keeping the space interesting and energetic. This is a smart use of space, with the opposing wall and ceiling painted a crisp white, to ensure a sense of spaciousness.
Storage is a key element within the home office. If your workspace is cluttered, you will undoubtedly reduce your efficiency and productivity. Storage, shelving and organisation is the answer. You need to keep all of those work related appurtenances in a neat and tidy place to keep the area workable and sophisticated.
When choosing shelves and storage for your study, why not pick something a little out of the ordinary? Here in this image we see a set of shelves that re-imagine the traditional wall-mounted model of storage. Think outside the box and get creative with the way you organise and tidy your space.
Furniture is one area where your creativity can really shine. With so many fabulous possibilities and options on the market, it is almost impossible to end up with a boring of dull home office. Whether you are looking for sleek and sophisticated, or edgy and eclectic, there will undoubtedly be a style and design for you!
This example shows us an interesting timber table that is matched with three different chairs. The eclectic nature of the design and the small lamp means the space is intriguing and extremely unique. You may however wish to opt for something a little more polished. Choose mid-century modern pieces that exude character, while also imparting a sense of grace and refinement. Pick interesting timber hues, and pair these with colourful fabrics and textiles.
Good home office illumination is the key to a successful and productive workspace. Lighting plays a huge part in the overall aesthetics of a room, and can mean the difference between efficiency and idleness. Furthermore, lighting is a great way to impart a little character within a space. Gone are the days of a simple bulb dangling from the ceiling, nowadays there are a range of different options, from colourful lamps to fabulous statement making chandeliers.
Take some cues from this clean and interesting workspace. The lighting is colourful, can be moved around to suit different working positions, and adds a unique edge within the room.
Finally, but no less importantly, is the element of decoration and ornamentation. Depending on the amount of time you spend within your home office, you will undoubtedly require a few little pieces of inspiration to keep you interested and enlightened. Personalisations can act as a stylish and original design feature, imparting individuality along with distinctiveness.
Choose an area of shelving or space within the room, and dedicate it to personal touches. This may include photos, inspirational artworks, or simply some small curios that have meaning to you. These inclusions will keep the space feeling lively, personal, and transform your office from bland to exciting.
We hope some of those tips inspired you to update or renew your home office. If you would like to keep reading, we recommend: Essential guide to a well organised home office