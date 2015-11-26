Transform your balcony: an easy guide

Does you balcony crave a little extra attention? Is it boring, bland and uninviting? Or perhaps it's cluttered, chaotic and crowded? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then it might be time to refresh and renew your outdoor space.

Unfortunately, for many living in cramped or compact apartments, the balcony can often become an extra storage spot for bicycles, household miscellany or even a location to dry clothing. However, your external apartment area can provide so much more than simply an place to dump domestic debris. Depending on the size of your space, there are numerous ways to improve and enhance your prized outdoor courtyard, patio, or balcony. Options such as adding comfortable seating, accessories, tables, and the right lighting can drastically transform your area, creating a viable room to take in some fresh air, or maybe a little sun.

Reclaim your outdoor space this season by renewing and refreshing your terrace. Here at homify we love to provide assistance when it comes to cleaning and reinvigorating tired domestic zones. Check out the following tips and tricks below, to give your balcony a new lease on life!