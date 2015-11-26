Transform your balcony: an easy guide

Does you balcony crave a little extra attention? Is it boring, bland and uninviting? Or perhaps it's cluttered, chaotic and crowded? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then it might be time to refresh and renew your outdoor space.
Unfortunately, for many living in cramped or compact apartments, the balcony can often become an extra storage spot for bicycles, household miscellany or even a location to dry clothing. However, your external apartment area can provide so much more than simply an place to dump domestic debris. Depending on the size of your space, there are numerous ways to improve and enhance your prized outdoor courtyard, patio, or balcony. Options such as adding comfortable seating, accessories, tables, and the right lighting can drastically transform your area, creating a viable room to take in some fresh air, or maybe a little sun.
Reclaim your outdoor space this season by renewing and refreshing your terrace. Here at homify we love to provide assistance when it comes to cleaning and reinvigorating tired domestic zones. Check out the following tips and tricks below, to give your balcony a new lease on life!
Once you've cleared out the clutter and mess from your balcony space, it it time to think about adding some comfortable seating. Seats can take many different forms, from simple armchairs, deck chairs, sofas, and dining settings, you will find there exists a plethora of different possibilities.
The example above illustrates an ingenious use of repurposed timber pallets, which have been configured as an 'L' shape sofa. Topped with throw pillows, and spongy seat cushions, this is the ultimate place to relax and rest.
Now that you've chosen the style and design of the seating you desire, it's time to pick the table. Of course, if you have settled on a dining space, the obvious choice is a dining table. However, if your seating options are a little more fluid, you will have a corresponding range of different surfaces to choose from. Coffee table designs work wonders when paired with sofas, and can impart a relaxed sophistication, while appearing practical and neat.
This example is a brilliant demonstration of a contemporary coffee table that is perfect when combined with the neutral sofa and armchairs. The design is rather timeless, and provides a place for drinks, and other necessary accoutrements.
Plants add life, colour, and are an easy way to totally transform your balcony space. From colourful flowers, to shrub topiary, there are easily a multitude of different ways to enhance your balcony with foliage.
In this enclosed balcony space we see the benefit of plants and greenery. The space would be void of life if it were not for the gorgeous potted plants, adding a chic liveliness and colour. Plants have a more practical function as well, they remove the carbon dioxide from the air, purifying the interior of the home, all the while looking fabulous, and contributing to your decor. Head down to your local nursery or chat to a professional and ensure you get the right variety and style for your space.
As much fun as the sun can be, it is also a dangerous and fierce element. Without even realising it, you can spend hours outside, and end up looking more like a lobster than a well-rested human. Beat the heat, and ensure your outdoor space has shade.
If your balcony is large you may want to consider an option such as the one shown in the example image above. A large umbrella can provide much needed relief from the hot sun, and work wonderfully to add style to the area as well. If you have a small space, built-in awnings can be a wonderful choice. Alternatively, a blind can work perfectly, depending on the rules and regulations of the building you reside within.
Similar to the first point related to seating, floor cushions are along the same vein of thinking, but with one crucial difference—they are fabulously versatile and can be added or removed when necessary. Unlike many chair or sofa options, floor cushions or bean bags can be a less permanent way to create a comfortable and ultra-stylish space.
Here we see them employed in a spacious rooftop deck area. The beautiful pink beanbag cushion is ideal for lounging in the sun, resting during the evening, or wiling away the afternoon hours with a good book in hand.
As a handy tip, ensure you choose cushions or beanbag pillows with covers that can be removed and cleaned. Being an outdoor item, they will inevitably suffer from grit and grime in both the air and through regular usage. If they have covers or are washable, you will be able to throw them in the machine, and pull them out fresh and clean.
Lighting is a key consideration when renewing any domestic space, but particularly crucial for your balcony. If your terrace area doesn't already have built-in lighting, consider some drop down pendant lights like the ones in the example above. These will look great, and impart a chic mood and ambience within the space.
If you would like something a little less permanent, lanterns work in the same way, and impart versatility along with practicality.
Sometimes we need to give ourselves a little recompense for all of the hard work and long hours we put in at work. Therefore it is only fitting that the reward be an item ideal for rest and recreation. That's right folks, you guessed it, we're talking about a home Jacuzzi! How many times have you dreamed about your very own spa, outside and on the balcony? Well if your space is large enough, it can be a valuable tool for not only sumptuous relaxation, but also a fabulous place to entertain. Think hot summer nights, a bubbling cool Jacuzzi, and a chilled bottle of white wine! Truly the best way to enhance your outdoor space, while satisfying your need for an opulent and luxurious home accessory.
We hope you gained some important tips, ideas and inspiration to renew your balcony space.