6 ways to create a fun and stylish shared kids bedroom

Sharing a bedroom can be tough. There are territorial squabbles, privacy quarrels, and endless issues over possession of toys, clothes, and space. As a youngster, you inevitably want to take ownership over a room that is uniquely yours. You desire a space to call your own, and this is most commonly the bedroom. Rationing domestic space with a sibling can be a difficult hurdle to overcome, as well as a challenging learning experience. However, through the hardship and trying times, there exists an abundance of possibilities and benefits. Ultimately, sharing a room can be a fantastic bonding experience. Not only that, but children can create a fun environment working with each other, learning valuable life lessons that revolve around teamwork, compromise, and collaboration.

But how does one decorate and design a shared space? Planning such a room often stumps many parents, and leads to ineffective bedrooms that don’t maximise their floorplan. Within a well-designed space, children will learn to divide the room evenly, as well as keeping the area organised and tidy. They will communicate effectively, play together, and enjoy the company of having another person around. These days there are numerous options for furniture and accessories. Bunk beds, loft beds, and dual working spaces are very common, which will make your job a little easier. You should aim to create a cohesive theme, and involve your children as much as possible. If you need some assistance, and a few extra tips and tricks, check out the images below, and design a shared room with confidence and style.