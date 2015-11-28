Visit a spa from the comfort of your own home!

Do you feel highly strung, tense, stressed, or restless? For many of us living in a frantic and frenetic city such as Singapore, life flows at a hectic and relentless pace. We tend to regularly work long hours, and it is not uncommon to spend very little time resting or relaxing. For this reason, it is becoming increasingly common to suffer from feelings of anxiety, contributing to an overall strain on your mind and body. Luckily homify is here to offer some solutions.

First stop: the bathroom. Your bathroom is the ultimate resting place. It is an area in which you can shut and lock the door, run a bath or a hot shower, and totally relax yourself. But how does one go that extra step further, to truly create an area of sumptuous relief and renewal? In order to soak away stress you need a spa-like space. Thankfully, we here at homify have gathered some tips and tricks to get your started. Check out the inspirational ideas below, and start reinvigorating your mind and body, with a newly refreshed spa styled bathroom.