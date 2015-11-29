How to make the most of your spare bedroom

It's a question that is commonly asked time and time again: how does one create a stylish guest bedroom, while still making the most of the space? Anyone who is lucky enough to have extra room as a backup bedroom will have confronted this dilemma at some point while decorating and designing. It can be an excellent addition having the ancillary space for guests, family and friends to stay when they visit. However, it can also feel like wasted space when it is not being used. If you only have people stay infrequently, you may want to consider creating a multi-purpose area.
So what to do with that guest bedroom, and how can you make the most of the space? Well here at homify we have compiled a few tips to get you started. By reconfiguring the area, there are plenty of different ways you can ensure the house and room is well-utilised. Check out the images and style hints below, to create a functional and ultimately practical domestic space within your dwelling.
When designing your guest room, you will most likely want to focus on the bed. The bed is essentially the heart of the space, and if you are entertaining guests, the one area that can provide a relaxing space for them to rest and relax. Having a guest bedroom can also provide a comfortable place for you to spend time. There is no need to reserve the space for visitors, and visitors alone. Why not consider employing the area as a second resting place for yourself or your partner? The guest bedroom can be a perfect place for an individual to take some time out, enjoy a little privacy, and lay back with a good book, or simply watch the day unfold outside.
In this example we see a stylishly sumptuous bedroom that has been beautifully adorned with plush textiles, neutral hues, and plenty of abundant natural light. The furniture is rustic yet timeless, with the timber wall feature offering a unique and bucolic ambience.
If you are working with a small space, a bed can also make a huge amount of difference to the overall aesthetic of the room. A guest area works brilliantly as an auxiliary office, handy relaxation zone, or perhaps just a space to store extra bits and bobs. If the area is compact, choose multi-purpose furniture that can be folded, removed, or reconfigured based on your current needs and domestic trends.
As previously mentioned, if you intend to utilise your guest bedroom for more than simply an area for visitors, you may want to consider the furniture you include. Furniture will have a huge bearing on the effectiveness and style of the space, ensuring the room is practical as well as sophisticated.
In this example we see the smart inclusion of a chaise longue at the base of the bed. This neat piece of furniture also has an included table, and sits in front of the large wall mounted television. This is the perfect place to come and chill out, relax, and enjoy a little seclusion from the other shared areas of the house.
Rugs can really tie a room together. Additionally, they provide an area for you to sit, relax, and make the most of the interior space. Often with a good rug, you will encourage people to gather, sit down, and socialise, without the need for more conventional furniture.
This example shows how a rug can really make the most of your spare bedroom. The loft space boasts a set of twin antique style floor coverings that impart a sense of elegance and culture within the rustic and eclectic space. Chat to professional if you need some help designing your new spare bedroom!
A spare bedroom can often become an area of the home that is disused, and reserved only for those moments when friends or family come to stay. For this reason it is an area oft-neglected in favour for decorating more popular domestic spaces. However, the spare bedroom needn’t become such a place. It can, in fact, offer far more than a dark or dull room, replete with a plain bed, side tables, and boxes of household miscellany.
Art is often the solution when decorating the less commonly used areas of the home. Consider bright, contemporary pieces such as the one in the example image above. This piece brightens the room, and when paired with an upholstered bed, neutral yet fresh colour scheme, and heavy drapes, the result is spectacular.
Wall colour can have a huge effect on our mind and our psyche. If you are lucky enough to have a spare bedroom, then it is often a good idea to thoughtfully consider the colour scheme you intend to employ. If you wish to use the room for more than simply a place for guests to sleep, then this becomes an even more crucial decision.
In this example, the gorgeous area has been painted with one feature wall of aqua paint, and a perfect motif of birds on a wire. The bright hue is a good choice as it imparts a sense of serenity, ideal for sleeping, while also acting as a fun choice, letting the room offer another use as a cool and tranquil space to work or relax.
Finally, we arrive at plants. Plants, greenery, foliage and flowers are a striking addition to any room, but particularly within one’s bedroom. Spare bedrooms often become dead zones within the house. They turn musty and dank with a reduction in use, and over time can become as uninviting for your guests as they are for you. The solution? Plants.
A little live greenery provides more than colour and energy, they actually clean the air within the room. Forget stale and sour space, instead you will have a room that feels fresh, alive, and very welcoming.
Use your spare bedroom as a place to propagate some new plants, add hanging features, and fill any dank nooks with foliage. After a while you will have transformed your guest bedroom, enhancing the room for not only yourself, but any friends or family than you may host.
