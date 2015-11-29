How to make the most of your spare bedroom

When designing your guest room, you will most likely want to focus on the bed. The bed is essentially the heart of the space, and if you are entertaining guests, the one area that can provide a relaxing space for them to rest and relax. Having a guest bedroom can also provide a comfortable place for you to spend time. There is no need to reserve the space for visitors, and visitors alone. Why not consider employing the area as a second resting place for yourself or your partner? The guest bedroom can be a perfect place for an individual to take some time out, enjoy a little privacy, and lay back with a good book, or simply watch the day unfold outside.

In this example we see a stylishly sumptuous bedroom that has been beautifully adorned with plush textiles, neutral hues, and plenty of abundant natural light. The furniture is rustic yet timeless, with the timber wall feature offering a unique and bucolic ambience.

If you are working with a small space, a bed can also make a huge amount of difference to the overall aesthetic of the room. A guest area works brilliantly as an auxiliary office, handy relaxation zone, or perhaps just a space to store extra bits and bobs. If the area is compact, choose multi-purpose furniture that can be folded, removed, or reconfigured based on your current needs and domestic trends.