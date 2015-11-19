The East Meets West Apartment

Led by an Italian design team, this 80 square metre apartment in Hong Kong's Rednaxela Residential Project is a striking blend of many different cultures and aesthetics. Combining French sophistication, Italian elegance, and traditional Chinese style, the award-winning team at Stefano Tordiglione Design have created an intriguing dwelling that challenges the occupant with its wide range of charming artistic elements. This beautiful residence has been inspired by the owners French heritage, and by the local Chinese culture seen every day in the bustling and vibrant city of Hong Kong.
Previously a bland and uninspiring home, the new interior provides practicality, along with charismatic objet d'art and a thoughtfully considered use of domestic living space. Thanks to the Chinese artwork and ornamentation, the residence enjoys a strong bond with the local landscape and culture. Mid-century modern furniture has been seamlessly juxtaposed against antique curiosities, which ensures an effortless transition from new to old within the home. The layout has been redesigned with several walls and partitions removed. This reconfigured floorplan works to open up the interior areas, offering a renewed sense of lightness and a spacious ambience.
The interior design team at Stefano Tordiglione have managed to break down cultural barriers with their design. They have perfectly achieved an East-meets-West approach within the dwelling, adding high quality finishes and furniture to create a gorgeously welcoming and philosophically engaging abode.
As we enter the kitchen and dining room, we are struck by the level of attention to detail. Within the dining room, the mid-century furniture adds a level of playfulness, along with style and panache. A round table table takes centre stage and is paired with Eames DSW chairs that impart timeless '50s charm. The retro lamp that hangs over the table offers ample illumination for diners, while large full-height glazed sliding doors bring in maximum natural light.
We can also see the kitchen, which has been enlarged with the removal of partitioning walls. This has increased the spaciousness of the apartment, and offers easy integration with the living spaces. All windows have been replaced by larger ones, ensuring the interior is light and welcoming.
The interior of this home has been designed to include vibrant and interesting contemporary art. The backdrop to the mid-century modern dining room is a large painting by up-and-coming Chinese artist Fang Hui. This piece features bright splashes of colour and is placed upon a feature wall of light jade.
Additionally, we see the storage systems that have been included. Wall mounted shelf boxes are a handy addition, offering a place for books and other ornamentation.
The living room feels open and spacious, perfect for the array of Chinese objet d'art that had been included throughout the space. To achieve this enlarged interior area, one of the original three bedrooms was removed. This allowed for a much bigger space, and the new two bedroom home is far more comfortable.
We again see plenty of interesting curios, but particularly like the screen that has been employed to offer a sense of room division from the entrance and front door. Additionally, the window space has been used to employ a seating area that looks restful and well-designed.
The master suite, in contrast to the other living spaces, is tranquil and neutral. The design maximises a sense of restfulness, opting for a more subdued and less energetic aesthetic. The space is almost minimalist in its approach, with comfort and serenity a top priority.
Taking centre stage is a gorgeous artwork from Chinese artist Liu Kun. This piece features two dancing characters and imparts a femininity within the sleeping quarters. The entire space feels welcoming and peaceful, offering the occupant a getaway, and a safe haven to rest after a long or busy day.
The interior bedroom space was reconfigured to make way for a dressing area and walk-in robe. One of the two guest bathrooms was transformed into a closet space, expanding the room's square metreage. One of the most noticeable features within this bedroom is the wallpapered area. Encompassing an Asian bird motif the space again feels Zen-like in its style and design.
From this vantage we can also see into the ensuite bathroom, this adds convenience to the home, while providing the occupant an easy place to bathe and relax. Unable to be seen in this image is the door to the bedroom. This door is particularly important as it is a playful pastel green hue that has been combined with a traditional Chinese handle. The colour of the door works beautifully with the other softer elements in the room, and adds a sense of spirited sophistication.
The decorative elements are continued in the bathroom space, imparting a sense of character and charisma. Statuettes adorn the basin and vanity, offering a playful and exciting experience.
The bathroom itself is neutral, crisp, and ultimately quite contemporary. Designed with timelessness in mind, the room is a perfect blend of neutral tones, muted hues, and serene finishes.
As we come to the end of our tour we see the gorgeous terrace. This space has been framed using bamboo, and designed to include ethnic sculptural pieces along with colourful ceramic glazed pots. This space provides the occupants of the apartment a place to rest, relax, and take in the serenity. It is a pocket of peacefulness within a bustling and hectic city. Attention to detail has been utilised throughout the dwelling, particularly outside. The items are considered and stylish, each adding something unique to the area.
