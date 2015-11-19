The East Meets West Apartment

Led by an Italian design team, this 80 square metre apartment in Hong Kong's Rednaxela Residential Project is a striking blend of many different cultures and aesthetics. Combining French sophistication, Italian elegance, and traditional Chinese style, the award-winning team at Stefano Tordiglione Design have created an intriguing dwelling that challenges the occupant with its wide range of charming artistic elements. This beautiful residence has been inspired by the owners French heritage, and by the local Chinese culture seen every day in the bustling and vibrant city of Hong Kong.

Previously a bland and uninspiring home, the new interior provides practicality, along with charismatic objet d'art and a thoughtfully considered use of domestic living space. Thanks to the Chinese artwork and ornamentation, the residence enjoys a strong bond with the local landscape and culture. Mid-century modern furniture has been seamlessly juxtaposed against antique curiosities, which ensures an effortless transition from new to old within the home. The layout has been redesigned with several walls and partitions removed. This reconfigured floorplan works to open up the interior areas, offering a renewed sense of lightness and a spacious ambience.

The interior design team at Stefano Tordiglione have managed to break down cultural barriers with their design. They have perfectly achieved an East-meets-West approach within the dwelling, adding high quality finishes and furniture to create a gorgeously welcoming and philosophically engaging abode.