The Fantastically Coloured Home

As we first enter the home, we see the gorgeous blend of bright hues, and beautiful rich tones. The room is welcoming, with high ceilings, soft lighting, and a sense of snug cosiness. Apart from the warmth and sophistication of the dwelling, the immediate feeling one gets when walking into the room is a luxurious opulence.

Furniture is contemporary and modern, with a mid-century Danish aesthetic seen heavily within the dining area. The table and chairs are a rich timber tone that work wonderfully with the similarly toned wood laminate floor. Above the dining table a statement pendant light is suspended and effortlessly adds mood and atmosphere within the spacious open plan home.

In the background of the image we see the media and entertainment area of the home. The custom joinery is perfectly included within the space, and surprisingly doesn't intrude on the roomy ambience of the living area. The cabinetry features a rather flat profile, with only a short protrusion into the lounge. This joinery adds a huge amount of storage space for all manner of audio visual equipment. The top cupboards are noticeable, and yet work as a feature in the space. They are ideal for keeping home appurtenances, and the dark charcoal/black veneer adds depth with its richness.