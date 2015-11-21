The Adventurous Peponi House

Peponi House (Peponi – a Kiswahili word meaning paradise, ideal or idyllic place), is a three storey Victorian conversion in Notting Hill London and is an inspirational journey that takes the occupant on a vast and colourful adventure. Designed by the astute team at Studio [D] Tale, this dwelling’s refurbishment was commissioned by a private Kenyan client who wished to evoke memories of Africa, along with a ‘home away from home’ aesthetic. To quote the architect, ‘The over riding vision was to create a physical expression of a 'Wish You Were Here' postcard greeting for each room as a response to the brief.' This is highly evocative throughout the home, witnessed by the rich textures, eclectic materials, and predominant cultural nuances. To ensure the refurbished dwelling reflected its owner, the architects and designers worked closely with their client, learning the ins and outs of African travel, and specific experiences related to the identity of person and place.

Practically, the 100 square metre house underwent many structural changes. With a budget of £150,000, drastic alterations were embarked upon to improve the cohesion and sense of movement throughout the abode. Roof lights were installed in many of the domestic spaces, bringing lightness and a natural illumination into the dwelling. The floorplan was opened up with demolition to part of the original structure. This allowed picturesque and sweeping views to be released and exploited, enhancing the interior of the home. One of the most spectacular features of the refreshed residence is the three storey high feature wall that showcases a custom cantilevered steel frame staircase and gallery space. Outside, the structure forms a green ‘living wall’, adding to the abundant sense of nature. Finally, sustainable materials were employed where possible, opting for a reduction in the carbon footprint.

This gorgeously renewed house features ethically sourced cultural homewares and furniture, seamlessly contributing to the overall sense of serenity. If you would like to take a peek inside this dwelling, check out the images below, and gain a little inspiration for your abode today!