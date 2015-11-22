The Spectacular Loft House

Today on homify we are taking a trip to the colourful and lively Latin American country of Brazil! As the largest country within South America and the fifth-largest in the world, there is a wide-ranging collection of some of the most interesting architectural concepts and designs. The house we will be visiting today has been designed by Isabela Canaan at Arquitetos e Associados, and is a truly spectacular and original dwelling.

Nestled within the Brazilian countryside, the house is evocative of the natural landscape it rests upon. Geometric and elegant in its appearance, the interior presents a loft-like aesthetic and design. To ensure an environmental cohesion, the structure has been built using timber, and neutral, somewhat muted and earthy tones. Texture is a characterful addition, epitomising the effortlessness of the surrounding scenery and terrain.

Inside the dwelling, an openness and spacious quality is evident. Contemporary, with a hint of rustic ambience, the house is well-equipped to offer a 21st century experience. If you would like to take a tour inside this intriguing and unique home, check out the images below, and seize a little inspiration to start planning your next countryside escape!