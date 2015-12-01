Create antique looks for your home on a budget

There's nothing quite like the warmth, personality and character of an antique item that has been pre-loved over generations. Craftsmanship of yesteryear was often vastly time intensive, and required hands-on detailing, so the products that do survive are usually incredibly durable. Not surprisingly, antique styling can infuse a home with a timeless ambience that's difficult to emulate with newer items.

But it's this very precious quality about antiques that make them often so rare and expensive. So how can you create antique styling on a budget?

The most common approach is to scour markets and second-hand shops for old furniture. But it can be tricky to navigate through the different vintages and styles on offer. Another popular approach is to re-treat newer items, using a creative combination of paints, glazes and distressing techniques.

The key is to use a clever combination of items depending on availability and personal taste. For a few inspirational photos and ideas on how to create the antique look for less, have a look at some of our favourite family heirlooms style ideas below.