How to choose the perfect kitchen worktop for your home

Justwords Justwords
The Chiswick Townhouse Kitchen, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Minimalist kitchen
There's no denying it, the kitchen truly is the heart of the home. It's here that we're nourished with both food and family love. So, when you're preparing a meal, have you ever stopped and thought about the materials that go into making your counters, cabinets and utensils? Similarly, do you consider the importance of choosing the right material for your worktops? The right countertop material will transform the look of your cooking space and leave you with a gamut of benefits. So if you're busy renovating or constructing your kitchen, then this quick guide to worktop materials will make life easier as you whip up those gourmet meals!

1. ​Basic criteria

029那須Hさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Modern kitchen Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
Before we actually delve into the matter of the right material, let's first understand the key elements that one needs to keep in mind before selecting said material. To begin with, your workstation in the kitchen should ideally be topped with material that will be heat-resistant and easy to maintain as far as stain absorption goes. It should also be resistant to scalding water or other spills, so as not to cause any kind of accidents. In addition, the countertop should be designed in a way that is comfortable for the entire family, as many people tend to cook, work, and do homework here.

2. ​Stone and related materials

築100年の古民家再生, 一級建築士事務所 感共ラボの森 一級建築士事務所 感共ラボの森 Asian style kitchen
Stone or artificial marble are among the most popular choices for kitchen worktops and counters. This is primarily because the natural patterns in stone make for an uber-stylish and luxurious look. Also, stone and marble are heat-resistant and do not warm up too quickly, making them a safe and practical choice.

3. ​Stainless steel countertops

otokonoshiro, nuリノベーション nuリノベーション Minimalist kitchen
In modern design schemes and industrial-looking spaces, stainless steel has managed to cement its status as a sleek and stylish material for counter tops. Water and stain resistant, it also makes for a good-looking space with its gleaming exterior. 

4. ​Wooden surfaces

The Warwickshire Barn Shaker Kitchen deVOL Kitchens Country style kitchen
Warm and homely good looks can be achieved with the help of this versatile material. One will have to take care of excessive heat, as this flammable material is not so great when it comes to high temperatures and liquid stains. But with the right care, this timeless material is a winning choice.

5. ​Melamine for versatility

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
This versatile option be adapted to fit various home styles, and will complement happily an array of design schemes. One will need to take care as far as excess heat goes, but this material is blessed with excellent stain-resisting properties.

​6. Tiled worktops

homify Classic style kitchen
Finally, make a vintage statement or create patterned designs with a brilliant tiled counter. These worktops will be resistant to heat and stains, as well as making a charming visual impact.

Which of these worktop materials do you swear by?

