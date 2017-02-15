8 home staging tricks to make the most of your small flat

Does designing your small home seem like a daunting challenge? Then why not try using some of these 8 clever staging ideas? They're designed to make the most of the tiniest spaces! These designers and home stagers have done just that in our next before & after selection, giving a new lease of life to several compact homes—all without breaking the bank! Read on to see how they did it and to gather some inspiration for your own small home.
The home stagers literally had a blank canvas to start with. The vacant home came with features that could accommodate a range of design schemes, much to the delight of the designers. The wooden-lacquered floor, as well as the wide windows, made up for the asymmetrical space here.
Red pops in the predominantly monochrome room work wonders in this narrow and awkwardly-shaped space. A chrome lamp, bending over the white couch, is the perfect contrast for the red touches, while the decals offset the black dining table perfectly.
This home's structural idiosyncrasies have given rise to a variety of nooks and corners that will require customized touches. Although somewhat of a challenge initially, these crannies add charm and character to the home.
This corner has been turned into a unique setting for a bedroom, where everything is aligned with the quirky angles. The chest of drawers sits perfectly against the wall. A comfortable bed boasts the same red and white theme, with neutral and earthy hues for the throw pillows.
Personalised touches like the multilingual text on the walls, applied in vinyl strips and lit with the soft glow of the nearby lamp, add yet more individuality. This just goes to show that you don't need over-the-top statements to create a stylish boudoir!
This room had a rather cluttered look, with overbearing wooden hues dominating the space. The stagers stepped in to create a cosy feel with the soft layering of fabric and earthy colours. The artwork above the bed also helped the cause, ensuring that the room has an airy look, despite the large and imposing bed.
Many corners of this home bore a dark and brooding appearance, with unsightly patterns at play and bad colour combinations. The designers fixed this with a lighter, white canvas and wooden paneling to balance the plush dark chairs.
In our final example, the bathroom was cluttered with outdated elements. In its new incarnation, the designers visually opened up the space and maximised the windows for a brighter look. In addition, a cleanup and new fixtures have helped give it all a modern twist.
