10 picture-perfect kitchens to help you plan yours

Choosing the perfect kitchen is no easy task, especially when you consider how many styles and options there are. But if you're looking for something that will really grab some attention and make a lasting impression, we think we may have found 10 incredible spaces to inspire you today!
Each of these rooms has been masterminded by a talented kitchen planner, to create an ambience and vibe of such high-end design, that each of these kitchens could be on the cover of a magazine! Don't just take our word for it though; come with us now and see for yourself…
The monochrome design of this kitchen is staggering enough, but when you see how it has been laid out to drink in the gorgeous views of the garden, while preparing food, you know you've found something special. Such a simple but effective installation!
With dark walls, textured worktops and atmospheric under-cabinet lighting in place, the moody vibe is matched by the style factor here. Even the white gloss cabinets can't detract from the serious chic here!
Taking rustic styling and making it your own isn't always easy, but this kitchen is a perfect example of how it can be done perfectly! With traditional cabinets and flooring in place, the modern brushed stainless appliances and accessories really add in a slice of modernity.
If anyone ever tells you that you need a big kitchen in order for it to be stylish, you just show them this lovely and small installation! Elegant, muted and geared for easy functionality, the way the kitchen meets with the dining room really elevates the social nature of the space.
All things Scandinavian are big news right now, but nothing can quite beat a brilliant Scandi kitchen! Chic wooden cabinets and counters meet with simple stools and elegant accessories as though they were in a showroom. We really want this kitchen!
Tiles in the kitchen aren't a new innovation, but metallic tiles? They might be a little unusual still! The mix of the shiny silver mosaic pieces and gloss white cabinets is so fresh and contemporary and we really like how the kitchen itself has been confined to one long wall.
Sometimes, all you want is a space that works well, but you can still inject a lot of style into these perfunctory areas! This light and bright white kitchen has everything you could possibly need, yet has an inherent modesty about it. Nothing is showy or over the top, but the overall look is so gorgeous.
Taking the time to make the most used rooms in the home a little more family-friendly will always elevate them, in our book! Here, we can see an already beautifully curated collection of wood and white cabinets, with gloss black doors and brushed steel appliances, but add in a chalkboard wall and you have magic!
Turmeric is being hailed as the latest and greatest superfood right now, so we actually love the idea of using the golden yellow hue on our walls as well. It's got to help, right? The contrast of yellow and white here looks phenomenal, warm and almost a little retro and just look at the appliance stacking!
There's nothing wrong with a little tradition, so if you love all things country-style, a farmhouse kitchen could be the best choice for you. Even if that's not your normal aesthetic, we think you'll really appreciate this space and how fit for purpose and tactile it is. So much wood!
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 irresistible kitchen designs for Singapore homes.