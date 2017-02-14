The simple Japanese flat with an ingenious layout

Today on homify, we're taking you on a tour of a Japanese apartment which perfectly exemplifies how to distribute living zones. The bare bones of the apartment are fairly standard, so there are plenty of interior architecture ideas that could easily be reimagined in many modern apartments.

Restoration and renovation professionals, StyleKoubou, have decked it out with some cool retro furniture and bespoke features. The look is very carefully balanced, so the interior has a slightly eclectic, modern aesthetic. But it's better to explain in photos, so let's begin our photo tour!