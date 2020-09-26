No bathroom window? No problem! 6 tricks to keep your room fresh

In many of Singapore’s inner city apartments, bathrooms are built without windows. This means no sun, no breeze and often a build-up of moisture. Additionally, with little airflow, bathroom odour can become smelly and stale, resulting in an uninviting ambience. As annoying as this can be, there are certain things you can do to mitigate the build-up of mould and mildew.

Humidity and a lack of windows within a bathroom space can be easily managed, and we’ve got 6 tips to show you how. Follow us below, while we take a peek at some handy tricks to help keep your bathroom fresh.