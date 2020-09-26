Your browser is out-of-date.

No bathroom window? No problem! 6 tricks to keep your room fresh

Home 652, 鄭士傑室內設計
In many of Singapore’s inner city apartments, bathrooms are built without windows. This means no sun, no breeze and often a build-up of moisture. Additionally, with little airflow, bathroom odour can become smelly and stale, resulting in an uninviting ambience. As annoying as this can be, there are certain things you can do to mitigate the build-up of mould and mildew.

Humidity and a lack of windows within a bathroom space can be easily managed, and we’ve got 6 tips to show you how. Follow us below, while we take a peek at some handy tricks to help keep your bathroom fresh. 

1. Better bathroom odour: Install a ventilation fan

One of the biggest problems in a compact, no-window bathroom is that the space easily fills with moisture when it is being used. To combat this, a toilet ventilation fan is the best solution, and can drastically alter the amount of humidity within the space. 

Choose a good-quality toilet ventilation fan in Singapore that suits the size of your space, and ensure it is on whenever the room is in use. This will prevent mould and mildew build-up, along with reducing the possibility of odours.

2. Better bathroom odour: Separate wet and dry spaces

Separating your wet and dry bathroom areas can also assist in keeping the space clean and mould free. Although this isn't traditional in Singapore, you might want to consider a separate 'wet' room that houses your bath and shower, with a distinctly separate area for your toilet and sink. 

3. Better bathroom odour: Boost lighting

The designers of this bathroom how worked with the lack of windows by looking at the lighting and how they use it. Focus on your artificial lighting, and employ a soft, welcoming yet bright aesthetic. If possible use multiple sources. Additionally, glass walls and partitions between the bathroom and another space can be added. If privacy is required, frosted glass can be used.

4. Better bathroom odour: Choose a light colour scheme

Bright colour schemes reflect light and assist in providing a sense of openness. If you are lacking windows, a crisp colour scheme will open the room up, while avoiding hiding any mould, mess or mildew. 

5. Better bathroom odour: Enlarge the room with mirrors

Mirrors, although not very helpful when it comes to bathroom odour, are excellent in ensuring a room feels larger than it actually is. If you are missing open windows in your bathroom, add mirrors to reflect light throughout, while also improving the sense of space.

6. Better bathroom odour: Add plants

Not only do plants look great, they suck up moisture, reducing the overall humidity within your space. This means your room will feel more pleasant and look wonderful too. Just be sure to place your potted plants not too far from your toilet ventilation fan to help those fresh natural odours spread and circulate as best as possible. 

Bonus tip: wipe under your toilet seat

A musty urine smell is one of the worst bathroom odours you can imagine. And the older those spills get, the worse they will smell. Rectify this issue quickly and easily by taking some toilet paper and wiping under your toilet seat. Do this every few days (about twice a week, depending on your household) and remember to wash your hands afterwards.

Bonus tip: choose and add your scents

Scented candles and fragrance diffusers are nothing new, yet a lot of people still haven’t figured out that these are perfect for any ill-scented space – including your bathroom. Whether you choose lavender, pumpkin spice, or another favourite/unique flavour, be sure to place your candles/ fragrance diffusers in the appropriate spots (near your toilet ventilation fan, or the window, or next to your toilet… ) to help keep your bathroom fresh. 

Want some more bathroom beauty tips? See these 16 ways to separate wet and dry areas in your bathroom

9 tricks to keep your balcony clean and tidy
Do you have any windowless-bathroom tips or tricks? Add them below!

