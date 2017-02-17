A perfect contemporary flat you'll want to copy

Home stagers have a particularly tricky job – not only do they need to make a dwelling that is appealing to a large group of individuals, they also need to do it without infusing too much of the homeowners' specific aesthetics, while still ensuring the abode is welcoming and personable. Experts Markham Stagers are an example of how to do things right. We’ll be checking out one of their finest properties, which is bursting with light-filled rooms, elegant living spaces and a true sense of homely comfort.

Located in Barcelona, this bright, 95 square metre apartment boasts long corridors, large rooms and a neutral colour scheme throughout. If you’d like to see what other surprises this home has in store, read on below and find out!