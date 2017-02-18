The classic family home you've always dreamed of

Are you sick of living in a cramped apartment? Do you dream of shaking off the shackles and heading to a cosy suburban locale? If either of these things interest you, then you’re going to want to take a look at today’s stunning single-storey family abode. This property will prove that simple family dwellings needn’t be boring or lacking in style.
Today’s feature property is going to impress and delight with its elegance, refinement and functional design. Surprisingly charming, this abode is a new take on tradition, with spacious open-plan interiors, along with a sense of charisma and refinement. Designed by the team at Design Workshop Archipelago, this Wroclaw-based home is nestled in picturesque surrounds and contains everything one might need for a versatile 21st-century lifestyle.
To take a gander inside, and perhaps glean a few ideas for your own home, read on below!
Not your average home frontage, this dwelling just screams style and personality. Taking its cues from traditional houses, this interesting and modern home kicks things up a notch with a crisp white façade, elegant side porch, and immaculate landscaping.
Although this striking abode is slighting different than your average suburban property, it's still able to fit in with more standard architectural vernacular. If you want to stand out in your neighbourhood, but tip your cap to more traditional styles, then this is the house for you!
Want to take a peek around the side and at the back garden? Let's check it out next…
Wow! We're certainly not disappointed by this home's impressive back façade and garden. While many abodes might put all their energy into the frontage, this dwelling certainly hasn't forgotten its rear. Classy, elegant and eye-catching, the property employs the same wonderful landscaping to produce the ultimate relaxation, living and entertaining space.
Boasting lush green lawns, a raised all-weather eating space and a clean, crisp aesthetic, this property is really starting to impress. Let's hope the interior is just as splendid…
Sunny, welcoming and warm, this remarkable interior ticks all the boxes! Large sliding doors bring in a huge volume of natural light, while the open plan layout ensures everyone can mingle and interact easily. Additionally, the windows offer brilliant views of the scenic garden beyond, creating a sense of cohesion with the exterior environment.
The furniture is modern and timeless, and ensures individuals are made to feel welcomed. Light colours prevail; while the dark dining chairs and timber laminate flooring provide contrast.
The architects and kitchen planners have adopted a contrasting kitchen scheme to keep things interesting within the home. Matching the bright white hues throughout the dwelling, we see the worktops offer a sense of continuity, while the dark timber joinery provides contrast.
Can't see the refrigerator? It's hidden to the left, within a cupboard. By hiding some of the appliances, the cooking space is able to feel sleek and modern, while the lighting and large window ensure the room remains bright and usable.
Last, but not least, we head back outside and get a bird's eye view of the residence. From this angle we're able to see the structure in more detail, along with the large exterior deck that provides loungers to those who wish to relax. Can you imagine a more wonderful place to spend your weekend?
Tranquil and serene, this setup is calming and perfect for a family who want to connect with nature, yet require the conveniences of a modern 21st-century dwelling.
