The classic family home you've always dreamed of

Are you sick of living in a cramped apartment? Do you dream of shaking off the shackles and heading to a cosy suburban locale? If either of these things interest you, then you’re going to want to take a look at today’s stunning single-storey family abode. This property will prove that simple family dwellings needn’t be boring or lacking in style.

Today’s feature property is going to impress and delight with its elegance, refinement and functional design. Surprisingly charming, this abode is a new take on tradition, with spacious open-plan interiors, along with a sense of charisma and refinement. Designed by the team at Design Workshop Archipelago, this Wroclaw-based home is nestled in picturesque surrounds and contains everything one might need for a versatile 21st-century lifestyle.

To take a gander inside, and perhaps glean a few ideas for your own home, read on below!