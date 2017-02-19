9 layout tricks we learned from small apartments

Small apartments require a little innovation when it comes to their layout and design. Not only do you have a limited space to design and decorate, but you also need to consider all the essentials that are often easier to position in larger abodes. Let’s face it, working with a compact floor plan is tough but it’s not impossible.

To provide a helping hand as well as a few tips and tricks, we’ve collated 9 layout hints that we’re sure will inspire. From working with your storage to embracing multi-purpose furniture, we’re definite there is something to suit every home setup. If you’d like to learn more, read on below and start planning your new home today!