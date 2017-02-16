A simple and beautiful house, within your budget!

Nowadays, there's no shortage of options when it comes to picking the type of home you want to live in: from single-family dwellings to semi-detached houses, apartments or studios. But it's often not quite as simple as it seems… The main consideration being the balance between your monthly income and the type of property you'd really love to own. The focus on these aspects allowed a new solution to be born: the prefabricated home. A home that meets every housing need at a seriously affordable cost! Both functional and practical, you can choose exactly how to decorate it before you've even moved in.

Today we explore one such modern prefab, so read on to learn more about this up-and-coming housing format!