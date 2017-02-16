A simple and beautiful house, within your budget!

Nowadays, there's no shortage of options when it comes to picking the type of home you want to live in: from single-family dwellings to semi-detached houses, apartments or studios. But it's often not quite as simple as it seems… The main consideration being the balance between your monthly income and the type of property you'd really love to own. The focus on these aspects allowed a new solution to be born: the prefabricated home. A home that meets every housing need at a seriously affordable cost! Both functional and practical, you can choose exactly how to decorate it before you've even moved in.
Today we explore one such modern prefab, so read on to learn more about this up-and-coming housing format!
At first glance, this house really doesn´t look like a prefab. It's simple but stylish, with a dark wood effect along the roof line and windows. This understated bungalow comes with a garage, while the protruding roof gives partial rain cover. Around the house there is a narrow paved area bordered by a large lawn.
Despite the simple exterior and traditional architecture inside, the decor and furnishings are quite modern. The living room exudes quiet comfort. Notice this is a large and bright room, where natural light is guaranteed thanks to the number of windows. As stated, buyers have the option to decorate the interior in their own particular style. Here, contemporary furniture dominates, with neutral tones such as white and beige. For decoration it was decided to use soft lilac to create some contrasting accents.
Natural light floods the interiors, making the environment especially bright. This is accentuated by the choice of light, reflective tones and chic tiling, resulting in a house with a pleasingly uniform appearance. Artificial lighting hangs from stems with sphere shades. The purple chairs add a touch of colour and character.
For some professional ideas on how to spruce up your home, get in touch with an interior designer via homify.
To finish our ideabook, we show you this exterior view from the main entrance of the house. We can clearly see the large grey garage doors that allow access for two cars. At first glance, it isn´t easy to spot that this is a prefabricated home. The house is a great investment, well within the budget of many people who might have thought they'd never be able to buy a family home!
For another example of a similar house, don't miss: The stylish and economical 123m² prefab home