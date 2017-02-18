If you're fastidious about giving your home a good deep clean, you'll be slightly horrified to discover that there are a whole host of grubby hotspots that tend to get neglected in most homes.

But no fear, just roll up your sleeves and keep reading! These are the areas that get touched every day, but don't really draw attention to themselves. They could just require a quick wipe down, or perhaps a little more extra work. But we do promise that the clean freak within most of us will enjoy sorting them out!

So today, we'll cover the 6 things most of us secretly forget to clean in our home. We hope they help!