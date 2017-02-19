A chic 90m² apartment that feels much bigger

Most of us know that a minimalist theme is good for designing a small home. But of course, this should never mean the interior design is boring or lacking in decoration.

Today, we'll explore a neutral apartment with minimalist interior design and a few special features that really lift it beyond the mundane. The apartment is 90m², but it definitely feels a whole lot bigger. Interior architects Perfect Space have employed classic English wainscoting, an antique blue palette, modern glossy finishes and a few tricky touches to make the design work. So if you're looking for a quick rundown on small apartment ideas, come on a photo tour to check this home out.