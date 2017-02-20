8 small spaces transformed by wallpaper

Wallpaper is perfect for decorating small spaces and little nooks within the home. Once the domain of stuffy old houses, wallpaper has definitely made a comeback in recent years, with the latest designs fresher, livelier, brighter and more appealing than ever.

This is particularly good news for those with small homes, because an ornate wallpaper design is best served in small doses. This means it's a cheap decorating material at your disposal, too. So come with us to check out some of the most beautiful wallpapers in small spaces! We bet you'll fall in love with at least one of these pretty designs…