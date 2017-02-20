7 interior design tricks from one small apartment

Decorating an inviting, versatile and practical home can be a tricky and somewhat challenging task, even for the most astute designer. Creating a well planned, stylish and welcoming apartment often involves combining the right elements, such as wall colour, décor style and scheme. Additionally, if your abode is compact, you’ll need to think about your storage solutions, and how to ensure the space remains clutter free.

Today on homify, we’re going to take a tour within a small flat that has wonderfully managed to create an alluring and timeless interior. Designed by Homestories, this modern apartment features playful touches as well as eclectic elements; each room is unique, enduring and enchanting. If you’d like to check it out, we have 7 interior tricks that we’re sure you’ll appreciate below…