7 interior design tricks from one small apartment

homify Scandinavian style living room
Decorating an inviting, versatile and practical home can be a tricky and somewhat challenging task, even for the most astute designer. Creating a well planned, stylish and welcoming apartment often involves combining the right elements, such as wall colour, décor style and scheme. Additionally, if your abode is compact, you’ll need to think about your storage solutions, and how to ensure the space remains clutter free.

Today on homify, we’re going to take a tour within a small flat that has wonderfully managed to create an alluring and timeless interior. Designed by Homestories, this modern apartment features playful touches as well as eclectic elements; each room is unique, enduring and enchanting. If you’d like to check it out, we have 7 interior tricks that we’re sure you’ll appreciate below…

1. Bespoke cabinets and joinery

The first interior trick we're gleaning from this chic apartment is to do with bespoke cabinets and joinery. Maximising space within this room, the designers have opted to include customised shelving that not only looks great, but also ensures the occupants can keep their dwelling clutter free. 

We particularly like the way the shelving has been included to the left of the bed. This provides a space for eye-catching ornaments, while also ensuring the area is utilised to its fullest. 

2. A characterful bathroom

Effortlessly characterful, the next thing we have learned from this small apartment is that bathrooms don't need to lack charm, no matter how small they might be. 

This setup boasts charismatic patterned floor that adds plenty of eye-catching beauty to the room. Paired with the timber vanity and large mirror, this room is definitely a winning design. 

3. Cosy living

Cosy and inviting, the living room to this lovely apartment is full of ideas you could replicate in your own abode. The dining area is situated closest to the window, and includes a bench seat, while the sofa is simple, effortlessly comfy and sophisticated. 

A round rug is the final touch, ensuring the room is usable and warm underfoot. 

4. Bringing in the light

The apartment has maximised its natural light by removing curtains on the main living room window. This ensures a huge volume of natural sunlight is able to stream inside, keeping the space tranquil and serene. 

If you want to emulate this in your own home but would still like a little privacy sheer curtains or white timber venetians can work well as an alternative. 

5. Colourful touches to add bright features

Colourful touches are added throughout the home, and this is easily witnessed in the living space. The wall mural and motif adds character, while the bright throw cushions keep the room wonderfully cosy, engaging and energetic. 

6. Minimalist joinery

The joinery that has been used is minimal and fitting free. Why have the designers chosen this for the kitchen? Simply put, the kitchen very much shares its space with the living room, and by keeping it sleek, ensures it doesn't impede on the sense of openness within the area. 

7. Neutral tones and plenty of storage

Finally, we head back into the bedroom to take on final peek at the neutral hues that have been implemented. Earthy yet engaging, the collection of neutral and white hues keep the space feeling wonderfully cohesive, the artwork is eye-catching, while the suspended lamps work brilliantly in lieu of side tables. 

What other tricks or hints did you pick up from touring this home? Add them below!

