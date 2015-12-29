What do I need to know before getting an aquarium?

An aquarium is a great way to add natural greenery, light and a energising life into a home. Aquariums flourish in a carefully controlled lighting environment, so a home aquarium has the potential transform a dark room into a special green space with light and a gentle, watery ambience.

But it's important to know what you're getting into. After all, it can be notoriously tricky to keep fish alive and plants thriving. You're creating a mini ecosystem here, and that means that the tank should partially self regulate itself with the right combination of fish, plants and working together. In addition, the fish-keeper should fall into the daily habit of observing the tank and learning to watch for any behavioural changes in the fish.

It sounds like a lot of work, but the payoff is that fish-keeping is a surprisingly relaxing and addictive hobby once you get started. Welcome to the world of fish enthusiasts!