Apartment rescue: a young couple's dream makeover project

Today on homify, we bring you the renovation project of an apartment which needed to be completely gutted and re-styled to bring it into the modern age. The property belongs to a young couple, and proves that no structurally sound property is beyond hope, even if it hasn't been maintained or decorated in a seriously long time. We´ll explain what the interior designers have opted for in terms of decor, provide some tips for your own projects, and link to professionals who can help make your home design dreams come true! Ready to learn more? Then read on…
This is starting point of the project. We can clearly see that this apartment is in need of repair. Floors, skirting boards and windows all need to be replaced and the walls need attention and a coat of paint. However, the building is generally in sound condition. Interiors are far less expensive to deal with than actual building work or repair, so there is certainly hope!
From an apartment in disrepair, to this modern open-plan living space! Isn´t it amazing what a new floor and some fresh colour can do? The skirting boards were replaced and painted white, while the walls have been plastered with a cool grey finish, in keeping with the general palette. The kitchen counters and windows are brand new, with spotlights fitted alongside hanging lanterns.
The grey and white decor suits the choice of wooden floor, giving a contemporary cosmopolitan feel to the living area. This stylish fabric couch blends in with the grey painted walls and complementary white doors and TV unit. With the new furniture it's almost difficult to imagine how the apartment looked before work began.
The dining area has been given a minimalist style, with simplicity and space taking centre stage. A basic wooden table with a very modern-looking bench for seating is a nice feature and alternative to more chairs. The rather bland walls have been adorned with pictures to spruce things up. The basket lampshade from a hanging stem is a classy touch, in keeping with this style.
As with many modern kitchens, the designer has chosen to include a breakfast bar and high stools, offering a less formal place to drink morning coffee. The units are sleek, and follow the colour scheme of the living area in wooden tones alongside grey and white. Silver is a popular colour for appliances like the oven, cooker, and fridge/freezer. It´s easy to clean and certainly makes things appear more polished.
Finally, we see the new windows and painted skirting board in white. This effect is more striking when the walls are darker, as in this example. White bedding and a sage green accent cushion add a bit of boutique style to the room, while the plants on the windowsill show that even small natural elements go a long way towards making a residence seem welcoming.