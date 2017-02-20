Your browser is out-of-date.

10 things you really should throw out of your kitchen

homify Classic style kitchen Wood Blue
Do you despair when it comes to keeping your kitchen tidy? We know how it is: plastic bottles, cans, empty boxes, tools which have not been used for many years… right now they´re probably filling your overflowing drawers and cupboards, gathering dust and creating mess. Are we right? Of course we are! So, without further ado, it´s time for a spring clean to make your kitchen more functional and less cluttered.

1. Recipe books you no longer use

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Are there any recipe books you no longer use in the kitchen? These days, recipes can easily be found online, so let´s recycle these old books and create more work space to make life a little less cluttered.

2. Too many mugs

Jane Foster Range MAKE International KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
MAKE International

Jane Foster Range

MAKE International
MAKE International
MAKE International

Mugs are bulky and can seem to multiply like rabbits over the years. There comes a time when there are so many we can´t seem to contain them within a cupboard! So take the older ones (or ones you don´t like) to a charity shop and give them a new life. 

3. Plastic bags

Aequorea Home Collection - Apples&Beige, Aequorea Aequorea HouseholdStorage Cotton
Aequorea

Aequorea
Aequorea
Aequorea

Eco-friendly bags are popular today, but the curse of its plastic predecessor has not completely disappeared. Are you keeping a large number of plastic bags in your kitchen? 5 eco bags are surely all that is necessary. With modern composting and recyclable options, we should try to eliminate this type of plastic from our daily lives. This will also create more space in our kitchens!

4. Takeaway food

18th Century Manor House with Modern Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen Wood Blue metro tiles,everhot range,concrete worktop,oak shelf,oak worktop,paper & paints,shaker style,egyptian grey
homify

18th Century Manor House with Modern Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Have you kept such things as disposable chopsticks, plastic cutlery and sauces when bringing food back home? It´s time to let them go. Don´t just throw away, recycle at appropriate places and reduce the environmental impact of such things.

5. Worn-out towels

ferm LIVING Image Photos, ferm LIVING ferm LIVING KitchenAccessories & textiles
ferm LIVING

ferm LIVING Image Photos

ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING

Do you have old towels, table cloths or oven gloves lying around? It´s time to get rid of all your worn-out, faded or stained fabrics. They can be taken to the recycle bins to be used again.

6. Tinned food

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Look deep into your cupboards, check the sell-by dates and you might be in for a surprise. Yes, it´s time to get rid of all those old tins you never knew existed in the darkest corners of your kitchen.

7. Unused kitchen tools

prodotti, KitchenAid KitchenAid KitchenElectronics
KitchenAid

prodotti

KitchenAid
KitchenAid
KitchenAid

Do you have any kitchen tools or appliances that haven´t been used in years? Make space by passing them on to someone who will use them, or drop them in the local electrical recycle bin.

8. Kitchen knives

Large Rustic Olive Wood Serving Board, The Rustic Dish The Rustic Dish KitchenKitchen utensils
The Rustic Dish

Large Rustic Olive Wood Serving Board

The Rustic Dish
The Rustic Dish
The Rustic Dish

We all have one. A surplus collection of knives we never use. Old ones, blunt ones… let them go!

9. Empty bottles and cans

Surrey kitchen Lewis Alderson KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lewis Alderson

Surrey kitchen

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

Most people do recycle bottles and cans these days, but there are a few of us who tend to keep them in cupboards and other nooks and crannies. Once you've finished what's inside, chuck out the container!

10. Tupperware

Set Of 4 Ridged Melamine Stacking Bowls With Lids Dotcomgiftshop KitchenStorage
Dotcomgiftshop

Set Of 4 Ridged Melamine Stacking Bowls With Lids

Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop

There is a strange phenomenon associated with tupperware, in that people keep buying more even when they have enough. Avoid storage space issues by recycling yours, and don´t buy more in case you might use them one day.

For more tips on improving your kitchen, pay heed to: 10 common kitchen design errors—and how to avoid them

7 interior design tricks from one small apartment
What clutters up your kitchen?

