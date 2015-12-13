Small spaces with big ideas

Homes are getting smaller and smaller which is good for the environment, not to mention the bank balance! This trend also heralds a more general shift in the way we think, as many people are now striving for a simpler, more balanced and less materialistic lifestyle.
But a small house has very special needs. With the right approach to small furniture, there is no need to make detours around cumbersome furniture, miss out on bench space, lose desk space or even feel cramped in your small house. After whittling excess possessions down to the most essential, the first question is, how can we furnish a small house without sacrificing style and functionality?
The number one rule is to use small furniture that has multifunctional uses. Thankfully, many of the designers featured here at homify have tackled this challenge with style and verve. Here are 6 of our favourite flexible furniture solutions.
A built-in bookshelf that covers an entire wall creates a simple, streamlined space for more than just books and decorations. Now, it's increasingly used as a pop-up desk. A piece of laminate or wood is simply attached to an empty shelf area on the wall unit, and a support system allows the desk to fold down. Pop out legs or brackets can be attached to sit snugly under the unit when not in use. For stylish minimalism, make the desk blend in with the rest of the unit and sit perfectly flush with the cabinet.
Chairs can be clunky and extra seating is often needed when guests arrive. While the folding chair has been around for a while, it's never been quite so slick as this. These foldable chairs by Ambivalenz fold up to be so flat and neat that they can be easily slipped behind a cabinet. At the same time, they're so stylish that they could be decorative items in themselves as they rest flat against a wall.
The classic fold out sofa has come a long way. Here in this sleek and stunning wall design, the bed is barely noticeable, until you see the single bed sized panel on the right. The panel can be pulled down when in use and tastefully blends into the wall during the day. This is perfect for a small studio that also doubles as a workspace.
Some shelf space is permanently needed for decorative or heavy items that you don't want to be moving around very often. But sometimes we only need extra shelf space on occasion, like a shelf needed for the occasional coffee on the balcony, laundry time or temporary storage. Essentials to consider are load bearing weights to be supported and the ease of setting up the shelf.
We all know how important it is to have lots of bench space when in the midst of culinary inspiration. But, as with shelf space, kitchen preparation space is simply a temporary need and it is not a constant storage space. Therefore the need for permanent kitchen space is not necessary, and as you can see here, this ingenious pop-out kitchen by Studio Andree Weissert meets all the requirements for anyone that enjoys to cook and use the kitchen to its full extent. When you have finished cooking, all you have to do is simply push the drawers back into place to enjoy more space.
Mirrors do tend to inflate our sense of space in a small room, but for those who want the extra wall space or find it distracting to be constantly faced with their own image, try a folding mirror. While wall mounted mirrors can be great in a small bathroom, even a desk space can double up as a mirror. Just have a look at the possibilities in this cute little table.
