Small spaces with big ideas

Homes are getting smaller and smaller which is good for the environment, not to mention the bank balance! This trend also heralds a more general shift in the way we think, as many people are now striving for a simpler, more balanced and less materialistic lifestyle.

But a small house has very special needs. With the right approach to small furniture, there is no need to make detours around cumbersome furniture, miss out on bench space, lose desk space or even feel cramped in your small house. After whittling excess possessions down to the most essential, the first question is, how can we furnish a small house without sacrificing style and functionality?

The number one rule is to use small furniture that has multifunctional uses. Thankfully, many of the designers featured here at homify have tackled this challenge with style and verve. Here are 6 of our favourite flexible furniture solutions.