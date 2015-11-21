How to create a warm and inviting living room in 6 easy steps

I bet you didn't know, but your living room décor gives away more secrets about you than you realise! Your drawing room is much like the face of your home. Just by stepping into your living room one can see if you are an adventurous, passionate, serene or extroverted type. Your living room can reveal whether you are a workaholic or love spending your day lolling on the sofa. Are you a book lover, small time antiquarian or collector of precious art works?
It is not so hidden a secret that a well decorated living room creates an instant impression even in the minds of the strangers. To The Count of Monte Cristo, as written by Alexandre Dumas, the world was akin to a drawing room. Your world may or may not be limited to your drawing room, but you will certainly agree that a good portion of a day is spent in the living room, either socialising, watching documentaries on the TV or working on the laptop. So, brace up for a few alterations in your living room, for we are about to create a warm and hearty area that invites almost everyone with outstretched arms.
A warm colour palette has the capabilities of instantly lighting up any space and living rooms are no exception. While choosing a bright tone for your walls, ensure that it is in harmony with the rest of the elements of the room. Make a bold statement by creating an accent wall. Paint a particular side in bright hues leaving all others in a muted or neutral shade.
Instead of paints why not use decorative wallpapers, 3D wallpapers or tiles to the same effect? For smaller apartments this technique works better than, say, soaking every wall in bright crimson hue. However, yellows are an exception as they have the capacity to immediately usher in a sunny atmosphere.
A sofa upholstered in a lively tone is another way incorporating a cheerful element in the living room. A couch in a lighter shade feels more tempting to sit on than one in dark or neutral tones. The trick here is to opt for one in a brighter shade that is also in sync with other elements of the room. It can also be a combination of rich and muted tones with bold prints or elegant embroidery. This will automatically become a focal point of your room, drawing eyes in, just as the guests start coming into the lounge area.
Borrow your ideas from such great artists like Paul Gauguin who insisted us on using ravishing colours on canvas. Think of your living room like a blank canvas and paint the most vivid picture you possibly can. Bring out your colour pencils or borrow your kid’s crayons! Sounds childish? There is nothing wrong with getting in touch with your inner child even if its only for a few days! Redecoration is not all about putting up with hassles its about having fun and releasing your creative side. Enthusiasm is contagious you know and your spirited nature may just add another layer of brightness to your room.
Do you think you can create an inviting living room without taking care of your flooring? Oh, no! But we understand that creating a gorgeous floor with glittering tesserae is now beyond our skills or means. So, we will use another beautiful accessory, a kilim rug or mat, which is available in an array of stunning colours, such as the one that livens up this space, above. Your magic carpet may not take you to distant landscapes, but will make people feel at home, comfortable and contended.
No, you need not break your bank to buy a rug like this. Simply keep your eyes open during your journeys, locally or internationally or even at markets. That Malaysian batik rug, Navajo mat, Jaipur razai or shataranchi have the capabilities of dispelling gloom from any living area. Of course, if you can manage to collect authentic oriental wool or silk rugs it will not only accentuate the sparkle of your room but will be an heirloom asset for your family.
Sometimes a glass jar full of sun flowers is enough to bring in ample amount of cheerfulness in an otherwise drab existence. Though, strictly speaking, it is not a decorative element, but it shows how simple things can considerably alter the moods and help in creating an inviting living space. What also works, is a statement sculptural piece set in a prominent place in the living room, as it can instantly create the warmth you are searching for.
A large Rubik’s Cube turned stool / corner table, a stylish book case in bright colours—like this one from Atelier 010—or a radiant lampshade, all have the capabilities of creating a more inviting space without too much of an alteration. But, you will have to choose your ensemble carefully and refrain from overdoing it.
Don't have time to change the colour of the walls or upholster the sofa? Perhaps, you have just carried out a renovation and you don’t feel too keen to spend heavily on it once again. Well, don’t worry. There are other ways you can bring sunshine to your living room.
To start with, change the cushion covers or buy some new ones in brilliant red, orange or yellow shades. You can even consider buying a timeless gold embroidered set and complement it with equally ageless carmine ones in a slightly larger size. This is just an example of course, and you are free to play with the colours that are more suited to your tastes and style that you would like to have in your room. With time, build a collection of cushion covers in various shades and change these from time to time. This trick, is an easier way of breaking the monotony of the room. To finish off, buy a colourful throw to jazz up your monochromatic sofa.
A dramatic painting or photograph in bright colour can increase the warmth of the room almost effortlessly, set up against the accenting wall. If you have earned skills with painting with paintbrushes or handling a camera then use your artworks to decorate your living room. It will be a unique piece of work and a smart way to flaunt your creative side. You can change it as often as you like too, otherwise, buy some pieces of artwork or imagery in glowing colours that effectively set a vibrant mood.
For inspiration, visit local art galleries or auction sites to buy pieces you like or commission paintings from young and talented artists. Invest in folk arts, as these are dying out fast and will soon become rare. Whatever you decide, make sure to select one that exudes a positive vibe and helps everyone feel good. Remember, your home reflects the person you are. So, be of good cheer and character. Without an amiable nature and pleasant temperament all these changes for creating an inviting space will come to naught.
