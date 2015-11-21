How to create a warm and inviting living room in 6 easy steps

I bet you didn't know, but your living room décor gives away more secrets about you than you realise! Your drawing room is much like the face of your home. Just by stepping into your living room one can see if you are an adventurous, passionate, serene or extroverted type. Your living room can reveal whether you are a workaholic or love spending your day lolling on the sofa. Are you a book lover, small time antiquarian or collector of precious art works?

It is not so hidden a secret that a well decorated living room creates an instant impression even in the minds of the strangers. To The Count of Monte Cristo, as written by Alexandre Dumas, the world was akin to a drawing room. Your world may or may not be limited to your drawing room, but you will certainly agree that a good portion of a day is spent in the living room, either socialising, watching documentaries on the TV or working on the laptop. So, brace up for a few alterations in your living room, for we are about to create a warm and hearty area that invites almost everyone with outstretched arms.