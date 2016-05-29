6 smart ways to declutter your home

Contemporary box or divan beds provides us with an excellent storage solution. Box beds, however, are no modern invention; they were frequently used in medieval Europe. These beds come fitted with cupboards and drawers which could be used for storing all the extra bed sheets, blankets, pillows and other household knick-knacks. In warmer cities, it is better to have the cupboard or drawers placed under the bed or at one side of it.

Divan beds act the some way, but only offer the space available under the bed. The head or footboard can be used to create additional storage spaces as well, though you should be extra alert not to have any clutter inside these valuable alcoves. It may adversely affect the sleep pattern and do more harm than good. A chaise lounge is no longer an indispensable item in our bedrooms. But if you have one of its modern avatars, make sure you double that up as a nice-looking storage space as well.