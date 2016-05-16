Greenery tips for inside the home

Green plants purify the air and boost your sense of general well-being. They also remove trace elements of indoor pollutants and have been shown to decrease our levels of anxiety. With the concrete jungle of modern life creeping in and pollution ever rising, people are becoming ever more conscious of the benefits of creating greenery inside the home.

But many people worry about the maintenance involved in creating greenery inside the home. It can be tricky to find the right pots and placement, both for your decor and the needs of the plants. Thankfully, indoor gardening trends offer more flexible and exciting options than ever before.

From living green walls to quirky plant holders and terrariums, here are a few tips for adding greenery to your home.