Choosing your staircase design

The humble staircase—probably one of the more overlooked features in our homes, and yet, one of the most important. This fundamental architectural element needs careful consideration to function as an essential way to move to different areas of the house, as well as a stylish interior feature. If you have a multi-storey home, a mezzanine, or loft space, you will undoubtedly require a way to enter these spaces, and a well-constructed staircase is more often than not, the answer. Building a staircase can be an expensive and difficult task, so it makes sense to carefully consider the style and design of this important architectural component.

With many different varieties and styles of staircases available, choosing one can be a tricky task—take a look at the following examples below, and ensure you judiciously reflect on this crucial and essential domestic fixture.