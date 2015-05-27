7 functional yet beautiful bookshelves

As long as books have existed, so too has our need to store and present these wonderful works of literary art. The humble bookshelf is easily one of the most important shelving units in the home. Not only does it hold the obvious collection of reading material, but it is also a stylish place to organise a variety of home accoutrements. Ornamentation, objet d’art, curios, electronics, linen, and crockery are just a few items that a bookcase can carry. As well as being a practical workhorse of home storage, bookshelves also come in countless different styles and designs. There are built-in units, stand-alone systems, wall to floor library shelving, and simple compact units. Bookcases also come in a range of prices, from the extravagant statement making pieces, to run-of-the-mill items, you are sure to find a bookshelf to suit your budget, décor, and taste.

If you would like a little more inspiration, and some helpful ideas to choose your bookshelf, take a peek at the following examples, and purchase your new furniture with certainty.