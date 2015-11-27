A Fusion of Modernity and Tradition in Japan

Located in the Ibaraki Prefecture, the house we are visiting today is within the Kantō region, on the main island of Honshu, Japan. Built in 1928, but significantly damaged by an earthquake years later, this typically traditional home is a beautiful example of historic Japanese architecture. Situated in the old town of Tsukuba City, the dwelling was left for more than 20 years to fall into a state of disuse and neglect.Thankfully, the client engaged the team at Yoshida Architects Design Office, to radically transform and refurbish the spectacular property.

One of the main concerns was to update the dwelling in a sympathetic and sophisticated way, combining over 100 years of tradition with a 21st century contemporary aesthetic. Luckily the project was an overwhelming success, with each element and feature carefully considered and implemented. If you would like to see more, check out the images below and journey into the past with a truly gorgeous and age-defiant abode.