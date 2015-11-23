A Cosy and Contemporary Rustic Dwelling

Blending the provincial and raw aspects of rustic design with a more contemporary 21st century aesthetic can at times prove tricky, and an extremely challenging task. Dwellings tend to lean in one direction or the other. Some abodes evoke the honest and stripped back ambience of rustic interior design, while others opt for a more contemporary or modern vibe. It is a rarity that a home can successfully incorporate both sleek modernity and a homely rustic design. However, today's project seeks to change any preconceived notions you may have.
Designed by he.D Creative Group, a Ukraine based architecture and interior design studio, this 170 square metre apartment in Kiev is truly a spectacularly unique residence. With an opulent sense of relaxation and elegant furniture, the dwelling is original, sophisticated, with a nonchalant air and vibe. If you would like to take a peek inside this individual abode, check out the following images and get inspired to renew your home.
This property is unlike many other Ukraine dwellings we have come across at homify. The interior embraces a sense of modernity, while working beautifully to evoke a rich rustic charm. Contrary to many other homes that embrace a modern aesthetic, this apartment engages the occupant, providing a host of intriguing and unique features. Additionally, the highly individual colour palette helps to create a thoroughly warm and inviting interior, contributing to the peacefulness and homely ambience of the living zones.
From the outset, we are aware this is going to be a stylish residence. The lighting is one element that jumps out at the viewer, imparting strong design lines, intersecting each living space with refinement. The hanging pendant fittings that are delicately placed over the dining table help to create mood, exuding luxury, with a practical and stylish application.
The use of colour is one truly wonderful element within this apartment. Rusty hues and shades have been paired with clean and neutral finishes. The combination of the two effortlessly evokes a sense of inviting warmth, drastically improving the overall aesthetic of the interior spaces. Terracotta tones are juxtaposed against deep browns, oranges, and crisp whites, with timber textures adding the final ingredient in this effective internal space.
From this vantage we are given a great view of the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features bespoke joinery with fitting free cabinetry. Two opposing shades have been chosen to create drama and contrast within the space. The black cupboards contain matching black appliances, while the back wall of the home is lined with off-white joinery and a sleek worktop. However, it is the back wall of the space in its shiny golden/copper hue that truly is the pièce de résistance. This splashback-cum-wall covering is a truly eye-catching inclusion, and a beautiful addition to the home's décor.
As we focus our attention on the living space, we can see the level of sumptuousness and comfort. The space is set up for relaxation and comfortable domestic restfulness. The feature sofa frames the space, while the bespoke joinery houses the television and offers a high-tech audio visual experience.
To the left of the space, a large artwork is seen standing against the wall. This inclusion adds individuality to the home, and personalises this interior area. One of the nicest elements within the lounge and living area is the wood ceiling that exposes its timber beams, and creates an industrial and honest approach to contemporary rustic interior design.
Space has been maximised throughout the home, and this is highly evident as we take a look at the staircase. Not wanting to waste any available space, a bookshelf is added to the custom under-stair area. Not only does this look fabulous, but it adds valuable storage to the home.
Furthermore, we view another smart inclusion, the staircase lighting. Employed to aid walking up and down the large timber steps, this is a perfect way to ensure the mood of the home is retained through the usage of a soft mood and ambience.
Moving into the bedroom, the colour palette is similar to the other areas of the home, with one important difference. The furniture is less contemporary, with more focus of comfortable rustic pieces.
This is a multi-function space, with the bedroom also offering a separate sitting and lounge area. Functioning as a private getaway for its occupants, the giant television imparts a sense of opulence, which is contrasted by the sturdy and modest furniture. We love the hanging egg chair in the background, delicately illuminated by a freestanding floor lamp, this is truly an adorable and stylish reading corner.
Changing our perspective, we are now viewing the bedroom from within the small living area. The sumptuousness of the bedroom is a true highlight, combining an essence of elegance, while still retaining that rich rustic atmosphere. Exposed brickwork brings a sense of austerity within the apartment, which conversely, and almost impossibly contributes to the sophistication of the design.
On either side of the bed sit two large wardrobes. These handy cupboards offer ample storage for bedroom appurtenances, and of course, clothing. To truly exude the rich and sumptuous vibe, hanging Edison bulbs are splayed above the bed on the back wall of the room. These are hung at differing lengths, and provide a wonderfully restful aesthetic.
The second bedroom is no less impressive and boasts artwork similar to the aforementioned communal living room. Lighting is incorporated to match the first bedroom, but sits slightly to the right of the bed, stylishly disrupting the symmetry of the space, and imparting intrigue.
The highlight within this space, as with the first bedroom, is the casual nonchalance of the overstuffed bed linen. The bed itself is hidden underneath mountains of plush textiles and comfortable quilts, ensuring a true sense of comfort and relaxation. Parquet flooring is included within this room, and topped with a tribal patterned rug. The entire space is interesting, unique, and effortlessly sultry.
Finally, as we reach the end of our tour, we are greeted by the cosy domestic workspace. Exploiting what would normally be a difficult nook within the apartment, the designers have created bespoke joinery to fabricate a stylish home office.
With inspirational views from the large windows, this space provides storage, style, sophistication, and an easy place to undertake a little extra work while at home. The custom black joinery contrasts beautifully against the white walls, and the retro orange lamp is a standout piece adding colour and vivaciousness to the design.
We love the way the designers have created a peaceful and rustic apartment with contemporary finishes and retro inclusions. If you would like to see another similarly fabulous project, check out our other Ideabook: An Elegant Penthouse in London