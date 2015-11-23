A Cosy and Contemporary Rustic Dwelling

Blending the provincial and raw aspects of rustic design with a more contemporary 21st century aesthetic can at times prove tricky, and an extremely challenging task. Dwellings tend to lean in one direction or the other. Some abodes evoke the honest and stripped back ambience of rustic interior design, while others opt for a more contemporary or modern vibe. It is a rarity that a home can successfully incorporate both sleek modernity and a homely rustic design. However, today's project seeks to change any preconceived notions you may have.

Designed by he.D Creative Group, a Ukraine based architecture and interior design studio, this 170 square metre apartment in Kiev is truly a spectacularly unique residence. With an opulent sense of relaxation and elegant furniture, the dwelling is original, sophisticated, with a nonchalant air and vibe. If you would like to take a peek inside this individual abode, check out the following images and get inspired to renew your home.