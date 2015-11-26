A Compact Apartment with a Striking View

With breathtaking panoramic views over the Baia de Todos os Santos (The Bay of All Saints), today’s tour is a captivating and elegant abode. As the main and largest bay within the north-eastern state of Bahia, Brazil, this dwelling brilliantly utilises mirrored surfaces to evoke a sense of spaciousness. Additionally, the impact of the views observed beyond the extensive glazing have been seamlessly heightened by the reflective surfaces throughout.

However gorgeous the external scenery, it is the furniture and interior design that truly enchants and enthrals. With equipment, fittings, and fixtures by Evviva Bertonlini, the home possesses a charming contemporary ambience, exuding charismatic colours, shapes, and forms. Throughout the vivacious one-bedroom dwelling, the elegance and sophistication of a highly luxurious home is overwhelmingly evident. Evocative of the vibrant, spirited Brazilian culture, this apartment manages to apply a thoughtful and considered approach to imparting class, without foregoing character.

Today on homify we are privileged to take a rare tour inside this gorgeously luxurious and opulent home. Check out the images below, and explore new and interesting ways to add colour, life, and energy to your interior domestic spaces.