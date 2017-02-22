7 genius ways to divide your space without walls

Walls aren't the only way to divide your home and create cosy, separate spaces. But if you wouldn't know where to begin with choosing some alternatives, we are here to help!

We've been paying attention to what some of the most talented and creative interior designers have been doing, in terms of effective open-plan space division, and we think we've honed in on some of the most fantastic, beautiful and inspired ways to add a little structure to wide open rooms.

So if you're keen to embrace your inner interior designer, then check out these ideas and see which ones might work in your home!