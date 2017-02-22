7 genius ways to divide your space without walls

Walls aren't the only way to divide your home and create cosy, separate spaces. But if you wouldn't know where to begin with choosing some alternatives, we are here to help!
We've been paying attention to what some of the most talented and creative interior designers have been doing, in terms of effective open-plan space division, and we think we've honed in on some of the most fantastic, beautiful and inspired ways to add a little structure to wide open rooms.
So if you're keen to embrace your inner interior designer, then check out these ideas and see which ones might work in your home!
Stripped tree trunks are a fantastic way to add a little privacy, without shutting out any light in your home, especially in small, functional rooms, such as bathrooms. We think this screen looks incredible, especially alongside all the other wooden elements.
While we are on the wooden screen idea, how about this beautiful idea? Creating an artistic screen is super simple when you use wood, as it is such a malleable material and has a natural propensity for looking contemporary and striking.
Shelving displays are a great way to divide a space, while adding in valuable storage, but instead of choosing a solid installation, why not think about a system that has glass sides? All the light in your home will continue to flow and you'll still be bale to cordon off separate areas.
For a non-permanent and pretty way to divide a space, you can't go wrong with lovely drapes! There when you want a little privacy and easy to tie back when a more open look is what you're after, they are a cheap and easy solution!
Now this really is a different way to break up an open room! A hammock looks great, adds in extra seating and clearly denotes where the dining area ends and the living room begins. You can even remove it when you don't want it there too!
To divide a space without being too heavy-handed, green walls are a truly spectacular way to add style, organic flavour and privacy. The best part of all is that as your chosen plants grow, the display will evolve and develop. Perfect!
When it comes to dividing a space, there really aren't any rules, so how different do you dare be? We love these circular displays that offer beautiful aesthetics and extra storage. What an eye-catching way to break up a large room!
