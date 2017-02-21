The dream prefab family home (with floor plans)

Yet to be converted to the appeal of a prefabricated home? If so, the modern classic home we'll explore today might change your mind. It has two levels, a huge attic space and a classic roof construction with gables.

The polish architects, Domy w stylu, estimate that the total cost of purchasing materials and constructing the home (Azalia 3) should cost around $83,000 USD. This is a seriously modest cost when you consider it's a large family home with a building area of 130sqm, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a double garage and even a dressing room. Being a prefabricated home, there are also lots of modifications available so you can truly call it your own. Now let's have a look at the project in pictures…