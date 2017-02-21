The dream prefab family home (with floor plans)

Yet to be converted to the appeal of a prefabricated home? If so, the modern classic home we'll explore today might change your mind. It has two levels, a huge attic space and a classic roof construction with gables.
The polish architects, Domy w stylu, estimate that the total cost of purchasing materials and constructing the home (Azalia 3) should cost around $83,000 USD. This is a seriously modest cost when you consider it's a large family home with a building area of 130sqm, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a double garage and even a dressing room. Being a prefabricated home, there are also lots of modifications available so you can truly call it your own. Now let's have a look at the project in pictures…
The facade has a rather grand entrance with two columns on either side. The standout feature, however, is the roof. It rises at an angle of 43° to form a spacious attic level and a cute gabled area with a small balcony. The height of the home gives it an impressive feel, but the classic peaked roof and earthy coloured exterior also give it a warm and friendly appeal.
The double garage is well integrated into the main building. In this version of the home, the peaked roof also allows for a generous workshop or extra living area here with good windows. There is of course the option to choose a more budget friendly and most alternative garage models. In all models however, the ceilings are constructed from cast reinforced concrete and the walls are made from 2-ply structural clay tile with foamed polystyrene.
The interior has a clean, streamlined aesthetic with a good distribution of space. In the living room here there is a modern corner fireplace and an interesting dividing wall separating the living room from the dining room and hallway. There are, of course, a lot of options for finishing the home with your preferred wood trims and treatments as desired.
In this model we can see just one model of the kitchen. The wooden cupboards and neutral, subdued decor make for a sophisticated living space. Of particular interest is the corner shelf here. Built-in features like this are an excellent addition if you want to create a streamlined interior with few broken lines of sight.
Our favourite room really has to be the attic bedroom. Roof-lights or skylights on two sides add a huge amount of light without sacrificing any privacy at all. A cute wooden window adds some classic appeal and the bedroom looks both impressive and cosy.
In this ground floor architectural plan, we get a good overview of the distribution of space. The various living areas are adjoining one another so it functions as a semi-open plan living space. Many people find a traditional open plan layout a bit distracting and noisy when you have lots of people at home. This makes for an open sociable family home where there are also just a few extra nooks to hide away if needed.
On the second level we have an overview of the sleeping areas, dressing room and balcony. That cute gabled area we saw earlier leads out from the single bedroom in the foreground. Also note the opportunity for a second balcony at the rear of the building. In all, this is a big family home that shows just how much can be done with a prefabricated approach.
