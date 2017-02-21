A chic retro home renovated for only S$75k

Time is a cruel and unstoppable beast – especially when it comes to architecture, décor, design and interiors. What might have looked good only a few years ago can quickly become dated and disastrous. The effects of time can however be slightly halted through good design, sufficient planning and an aesthetic that maximises age-defiant styles. In the case of today’s feature renovation, the experts imparted a retro atmosphere through the incorporation of enduring, high quality finishes, fixtures, furniture and accessories.

Undertaken by the team at stylekoubou in Japan, this 28-year-old, 60-square-metre apartment has been given a fresh lease on life. The best part? This entire refurbishment was completed for the totally reasonable sum of S$75,000.

Beautiful, engaging and family friendly, this vintage home utilises a creative mixture of retro elements combined with practical storage options to produce a usable and highly liveable dwelling. Want to take a peek inside? Let’s check it out below…