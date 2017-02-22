6 décor styles perfect for Singapore apartments

Are you looking for some inspiration to decorate and design your Singapore home? With a range of options available, it can be almost impossible to choose a scheme that is cohesive and united. You might like elements from one aesthetic, while choose bits and pieces from another, resulting in a room that appears incomplete and fragmented. The key to ensuring your dwelling is well designed is to have an overarching style that will follow throughout your abode.

To get you started we’ve gathered our top 6 choices, which are on-trend, yet still timeless enough to last the distance – because let’s face it, you don’t want to be constantly decorating and re-decorating.

If you need a little inspiration, check out our 6 styles below, and start your home renovation today!