6 décor styles perfect for Singapore apartments

Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist living room Solid Wood Beige
Are you looking for some inspiration to decorate and design your Singapore home? With a range of options available, it can be almost impossible to choose a scheme that is cohesive and united. You might like elements from one aesthetic, while choose bits and pieces from another, resulting in a room that appears incomplete and fragmented. The key to ensuring your dwelling is well designed is to have an overarching style that will follow throughout your abode.

To get you started we’ve gathered our top 6 choices, which are on-trend, yet still timeless enough to last the distance – because let’s face it, you don’t want to be constantly decorating and re-decorating.

If you need a little inspiration, check out our 6 styles below, and start your home renovation today!

1. Modern tropical

Apartamento com história no Flamengo, Da.Hora Arquitetura Da.Hora Arquitetura Eclectic style living room
Da.Hora Arquitetura

Da.Hora Arquitetura
Da.Hora Arquitetura
Da.Hora Arquitetura

What is it? 

A chic pairing of modernist elements and more casual tropical vibes, a modern tropical interior is rich in personality, elegance and life. Bursting with vigour and verve, indoor plants play an important role as does timber furniture, coordinated against crisp white hues and vivacious floral motifs. 

Why do we love it? 

Ideal for a Singapore apartment, this scheme takes the equatorial position of the city and pairs it with interior features that mimic and sympathise with the surrounding environment. 

Tip: If you need help designing your modern tropical home, you can always take out the guess work and enlist the help of a professional.

2. Classic sophistication

Denver Country Club Home, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style living room
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

What is it? 

Classic sophistication is a combination of traditional shapes and forms that never go out of style. Think luxury country club meets contemporary designer pad. 

Why do we love it? 

Clean lines, attention to detail and a seamless pairing of enduring elements and eye-catching features mean this style is ideal for those wanting a decorative theme that will last the distance. Take some cues from this wonderful living room that boasts white walls and furniture to reflect the sunlight and cool down your steamy Singapore abode.

3. Retro chic

Modern New Home in Hampstead - master bedroom Black and Milk | Interior Design | London BedroomBeds & headboards master bedroom
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Modern New Home in Hampstead—master bedroom

Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

What is it? 

Eclectic pieces of furniture and decorative item that are individual and unique.

Why do we love it?

Full of potential, this style is perfect for those who wish to personalise their dwelling with an original and attention-grabbing décor.

4. Refined minimalism

Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist living room Solid Wood Beige
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Luxury Apartment Combination

Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect

What is it? 

Sleek, chic and totally in-vogue, minimalist interiors are eye-catching for their pared-back simplicity and refined yet graceful style.

Why do we love it?

If you live in a compact home a minimal interior can provide a sense of space, while also reducing clutter and improving your daily lifestyle.

5. Timelessly Nordic

Un salon bohème, MON OEIL DANS LA DECO MON OEIL DANS LA DECO Tropical style living room
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

What is it? 

Scandinavian style favours pared-back interior design, with an emphasis on simplicity, versatility and timelessness. Light colours are preferred, and often contrasted with darker hues.

Why do we love it?

The light airiness of Nordic design works exceptionally well in Asian countries, allowing you to personalise your flat with a sense of practicality and alluring style.

6. Industrial elegance

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style dining room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

What is it? 

Think industrial interior design with warehouse style, yet boasting a sense of elegance and refinement. Rough surfaces are paired with sleek ones, and technology is implemented in smart and efficient ways. 

Why do we love it? 

If your apartment is feeling stuffy or dowdy, an industrial theme will give it that edgy boost it so needs! Take some cues from this example, which blends industrial elements beautifully with more elegant finishes. 

Ready to decorate? If you need some more inspiration, check out: 7 chic décor ideas your guests will want to copy

The modern Asian flat with a surprisingly epic feature
Which style is your favourite? Add the number below!

